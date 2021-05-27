Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clean Power And PowerTap Announces Sponsorship Of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power is pleased to announce that PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 17 Indy Lights entry piloted by Devlin DeFrancesco, until December 31, 2023 (the "Term"). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen, Clean Power is focused on the PowerTap intellectual property to develop cost-effective infrastructure for incorporating hydrogen fueling into daily life. The partnership with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport marks the company's first venture within the motorsports industry.

"We are excited to welcome PowerTap Hydrogen to the Andretti-Steinbrenner partner ecosphere," said George Michael Steinbrenner IV, owner, Steinbrenner Racing. "The partnership will be a new one on the racetrack, representing an extension of existing relationships with PowerTap in the business sector for myself and the Andretti family. Adding another innovative company within the green energy and sustainability sector also brings unique opportunities both for our team and among fellow sponsor/partner companies that can lead to cool ideas and integrations."

"It is great to have PowerTap Hydrogen within the team represented on Devlin DeFrancesco's Indy Lights car," said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Autosport. "As there is a goal within the paddock to achieve a carbon neutral environment as well as across the world, we believe PowerTap Hydrogen's experience with their proprietary technology is a step to begin achieving that goal."

"Hydrogen vehicles will be introduced into many verticals in the coming years including auto racing," noted Raghu Kilambi, CEO, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Clean Power Capital Corp. "As our unique onsite PowerTap hydrogen fueling technology can refuel vehicles of all types, a prominent sponsorship of Devlin DeFrancesco and the Andretti Steinbrenner team makes sense as we launch PowerTap as a leading hydrogen fueling brand."

Along with the PowerTap Hydrogen's primary sponsorship in the Indy Lights program for DeFrancesco, Andretti and Steinbrenner IV are both founding partners on the PowerTap Hydrogen Advisory Board, providing expertise from the motorsports industry to assist in adopting hydrogen fuel in everyday vehicles.

DeFrancesco joined the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport stable in 2020 competing in the Indy Pro 2000 series. The Italian-Canadian driver finished second in the Indy Pro 2000 championship after collecting two wins, three pole positions and six podiums. Following an impressive rookie campaign in Indy Pro 2000, DeFrancesco will make the step up to the Indy Lights field in 2021. DeFrancesco will make his 2021 on-track debut in the No. 17 machine at the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season opener on April 17 at Barber Motorsports Park.

As consideration for being the featured primary sponsor on the No. 17 Indy Lights entry piloted by Devlin DeFrancesco, Clean Power agreed to pay a sponsorship fee equal to US $2 million per year during the three (3) year Term (the "Sponsorship Fee"). The payment of the Sponsorship Fee is payable in common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The number of Consideration Shares to be issued in respect to the Sponsorship Fee for each year shall be equal to US $2 million divided by the higher of: (i) the 10-day closing VWAP of the common shares of the Company; and (ii) the closing price of the common shares of the Company the day prior to the submission of the share issuance to the NEO Exchange for approval. The Consideration Shares are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance. The Sponsorship Fee for 2021 will be paid by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,104,348 Consideration Shares at an attributed value of CDN $1.15 per Consideration Share, and is subject to the NEO Exchange's acceptance of the final filing documents.

For more information, visit www.AndrettiAutosport.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. Clean Power's most recent investment was in PowerTap ( https://powertapfuels.com/) on October 27, 2020 (see the Company's news release on October 28, 2020). A copy of Clean Power's amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Clean Power common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

PR Contact:Dave Brown AMW PRc: (917) 543-1050dave@amwpr.com

Investor Contact:Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IRMOVE@circadian-group.com

Clean Power Contact:Raghu Kilambiraghu@hydrogenfueling.co+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: the successful installation of the PowerTap fueling units, the availability of RNG feedstock to produce blue hydrogen, PowerTap becoming eligible to earn HRI credits under the LCFS carbon credit program, the liquidity of a secondary market to sell the carbon credits, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the qualification for carbon credits, the Company's ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company's ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Fuel#Infrastructure#Car Racing#Auto Racing#Clean Power And#Clean Power Capital Corp#2k6#Motnf#The Company#Indy Lights#Italian#Canadian#Indy Pro 2000#The Indy Lights Presented#The Sponsorship Fee#Vwap#Company#The Consideration Shares#The Neo Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

The governing body today released a number of recommendations for Formula Ford that will be now be assessed through a wide-spread survey. The recommendations include re-instating FF as a national series next year, before aiming for national championship status in 2023. That would come as part of the introduction of...
MotorsportsEV World

Electric Car Racing Pioneer Named Autocar's Motorsport Hero

Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag recognized for his electric motorsport leadership. 8 June 2021, London: Extreme E Founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag has received Autocar''s Motorsport Hero Award, provided to a person who has made a significant impact on motorsport and, in turn, the wider automotive industry. The Awards themselves recognise and celebrate the most impressive motoring achievements over the past 12 months and the people responsible for driving the industry forward.
BusinessZDNet

Snowflake announces new data marketplace and ‘powered’ collaborations

Data warehousing giant Snowflake announced a new marketplace on Tuesday that will offer enterprises a simplified way of accessing and sharing data. The announcement was part of a larger rollout of multiple new services, updates, and offerings from Snowflake at the company's annual Snowflake Summit. Snowflake went public in September and beat revenue expectations in Q1, bringing in $214 million in product revenue.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Power Announces Name Change To PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to "PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.", effective June 14, 2021, in conjunction with its transition to a single purpose hydrogen fueling technology company, previously announced on June 1, 2021. The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "MOVE" on the NEO Exchange ("NEO").
Businessthefabricator.com

Fein Power Tools announces leadership promotions

Fein Power Tools Inc., a Pittsburgh manufacturer of power tools and accessories for the metal and interior industries, has promoted Joel West to commercial sales manager and Doug Hohenstein to senior business development manager. West has been with the company for nearly three years in the role of Eastern regional...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

EDOUARD CAUHAUPE TO JOIN UNITED AUTOSPORTS LMP3 IMSA TEAM FOR WATKINS GLEN

United Autosports are delighted to confirm that Edouard Cauhaupe will join their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 team for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Edouard currently races for United Autosports in the European Le Mans Series and will be joining their IMSA team as he makes his American racing debut.
racer.com

Sebring confirmed as penultimate venue in SRO America 2021 season

SRO America announced today that it will race at Sebring International Raceway Oct. 1-3 in the first of a three-year commitment at the famed-Central Florida circuit. The Sebring weekend replaces the originally scheduled event at Ontario’s Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, which was to run as part of Victoria Day activities in May. The Sebring weekend will include the SRO America-produced Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America powered by Skip Barber series.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The M3 E36 driver took three class wins at Donington Park over the weekend - in the Classic Sports Car Club's Modern Classics and Open Series categories and in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre-93 Touring Car division - that took his combined tally to seven wins so far this season, allowing him to climb 15 places on the leaderboard.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

MoneyLion finds perfect fit with Paretta Autosport

The 105th Indianapolis 500 was the first for Paretta Autosport, but it won’t be the last. Though the final result wasn’t the one the team was after, it did prove that speed and the stopwatch are blind to gender. If a reminder of that is needed, recall that this female-forward team beat out two male-dominated teams to win a starting position in the show and ended the day ahead of two other all-male teams. Indeed, 70% of the roles within the team were filled by women.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Power Announces Transition To Single Purpose Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power is pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2021, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose hydrogen technology company. In connection with becoming a single-purpose company, Clean Power will reorganize its operating assets, non-hydrogen investments and other resources to focus on the design, build, installation and operation of hydrogen dispensing units for hydrogen-fueled vehicles. A material change report in connection with the transition will be filed by the Company forthwith. Financial results will be reported on a consolidated basis commencing June 1, 2021.
MotorsportsJalopnik

Meet The Full Female-Forward Paretta Autosport Team Taking On The Indy 500

As 33 cars line up for the start of the iconic 500-mile race tomorrow morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the final starter on the grid will be making history. The No. 16 car will be driven by Simona de Silvestro and is fielded by Paretta Autosport. This is not only the first time a woman-owned team will be aiming for the iconic win—it’ll be the first time a female-forward crew will help make that effort happen. And today, we’re going to introduce you to the women on the team that are breaking boundaries.
Southfield, MIpfonline.com

Dürr Announces New Head of Clean Technology Systems

Dürr Group (Southfield, MI) introduces Ken Zak as the new head of the Clean Technology Systems division. He succeeds Dr. Daniel Schmitt, whose internal move sees him join the Board of Management of Dürr Group’s subsidiary HOMAG Group AG. Clean Technology Systems is responsible for the Dürr Group’s environmental technology business. In 2020, it achieved sales of approx. €400 million with around 1,350 employees.
BusinessBusiness Wire

RumbleOn Announces Three Year Sponsorship of the City of Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced it will be an official sponsor of the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for another three years. RumbleOn will have a physical presence at the rally where powersport enthusiasts can buy, sell or trade their powersport vehicles onsite, and interact with the brand at the prominent corner of 6th and Lazelle St.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Jackson on top as Autosport's National Driver Rankings return

Nearly two months of the English club racing season have now been completed and, with the win totals starting to increase, it seemed the perfect moment to restart our weekly updates. The premise is simple: the driver who scores the most wins at the end of the year tops the...
Columbia, SCsc.edu

Carolina Online and Paretta Autosport announce multi-year partnership starting with Indy 500

The partnership pairs two entities that believe in diversity and accessibility for all, both on the racetrack and in higher education. Paretta Autosport announced today that Carolina Online, the University of South Carolina’s virtual campus, has entered into a multi-year marketing partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series team as its official university education partner. This partnership starts with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VntCap Technologies Acquires Bubblebox, A Leading Provider Of Salesforce Marketing Cloud Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VntCap Technologies, the parent company of Allant Group, a nationally recognized, data-driven marketing firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bubblebox Holdings. Bubblebox is one of the leaders in delivering Salesforce multi-cloud services. The company provides services that empower marketers to efficiently and effectively leverage data from Salesforce's core clouds of marketing, sales, service and community. With the addition of Bubblebox, Allant is now positioned to deliver high-value, tailored solutions and services to marketers across the Salesforce ecosystem.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Carbon Streaming Welcomes Four Management Team Members

Carbon Streaming Corporation (" Carbon Streaming" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the expansion and strengthening of its management team with the addition of four key leadership roles. Carbon Streaming has assembled the team to accelerate the long-term growth of its carbon project investment portfolio from origination and due diligence through to transaction closure, monitoring and monetization. The team will work in support of the Company's mission to develop carbon offset projects to mitigate climate change, support local economies in our project communities, and protect and preserve the natural environment for generations to come.
Motorsportsporsche.com

Taycan Turbo S establishes first EV lap record at The Bend

The Taycan Turbo S has established an EV lap record at The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, South Australia. The Taycan has set the first electric production car benchmark at the 7.7-kilometer (4.78-mile) GT Circuit layout at The Bend, the second-longest permanent racing circuit in the world behind the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Porsche Track Experience Chief Driving Instructor and former Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden was the driver behind the wheel for the lap time, setting a benchmark of 3:30.344.