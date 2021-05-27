Gap Home Collection, Available To Shop On Walmart.com In June. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cancel
Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world's most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart's scale and Gap's brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time - encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006158/en/

Available to shop beginning June 24 exclusively on Walmart.com, the Gap Home launch collection will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a Washed Denim Pillow to $64.98 for a T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set perfect for dressing all spaces, from college dorms to forever homes. New Gap Home seasonal and special collections will drop throughout the year and will be developed in partnership with Gap's licensing agency, IMG.

"We're thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand. A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces," said Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart. "Over the past few years, we've focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we'll deliver on that mission."

Gap Home embodies the brand's optimistic, modern American style that bridges the gaps between individuals, generations and cultures. The launch collection is made with the planet in mind and features quality materials like denim and chambray with unique finishes at a price point that is accessible to all customers. The Gap Home collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials.

"Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way," said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap brand. "Gap Home at Walmart opens a new door for Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American Style in all new ways. We are excited for this growth opportunity, enabling even more customers to fall in love with Gap."

For more details on the launch of #GapHome and Walmart's partnership with Gap, visit www.walmart.com/gaphome.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Gap @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapTeen, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

