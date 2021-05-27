Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Anycubic Launches Several New 3D Printers At TCT Show

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 days ago

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is showcasing a rich lineup of new solutions and products at TCT Show (Booth: C40), including the Anycubic Cloud platform-based Photon Mono X Pro, the Digital Light Processing (DLP)-based Photon Ultra and the upcoming FDM 3D printer Vyper. With the release of these new offerings, Anycubic once again leads the way in the desktop light curing 3D printer market in terms of technological innovation and user experience.

"Over the past few years, Anycubic has maintained rapid growth with a continued commitment to in-house research and development of key 3D printing technologies, making it a pioneer and leader in the desktop 3D printer sector. The release of the three new disruptive products is a testament to the company's extensive industry experience and technological competence," said James Ouyang, vice president of R&D at Anycubic. "The three new printers have expanded the horizons of the 3D printing equipment market while widening the application of 3D printing technologies."

Mobile phones and 3D printers have a shared need for intelligence. The newly released Anycubic Cloud platform-based light curing solution comes with a number of key features, including model library, cloud slicing, cloud printing, file transmission, remote monitoring, equipment management and online upgrade. Based on taking a comprehensive approach to intelligence, the new solution lowers the threshold for 3D printing while simplifying the printing process. The Anycubic Cloud platform-based Photon Mono X Pro redefines the light curing 3D printing experience by virtue of a 64-bit high-performance mainboard, which delivers a much superior performance than conventional light curing 3D printers in terms of computing and graphics processing capabilities.

During the launch event, Anycubic also rolled out Photon Ultra, launched with Texas Instruments, a global semiconductor design & manufacturing company ranking among the Top10 list in its industry and the "Top 500 Companies in the world" for many years. Photon Ultra is a brand-new 3D printer that uses DLP technology. The launch of the product reflects the company's aggressive efforts in developing new desktop 3D printers. "Photon Ultra boasts a UV light utilization rate of up to 95 per cent, far higher than the LCD series' mere 1 to 5 per cent. With DLP technology, the new 3D printer increases the efficiency threefold compared with rivals that deploy the SLA printing technology. By combining DLP technology with Anycubic's uniformly distributed and stable UV light source, Photon Ultra enables high precision and fast printing," Mr. Ouyang added.

In addition, Anycubic released the 4Max Dual, a new concept-based FDM 3D printer with more advanced auto leveling design that eliminates the need to manually handle this tedious process and delivers an easy-to-use dual-nozzle printing solution to new users. The company also plans to roll out Vyper, a new FDM 3D printer with an intelligent leveling system that enables one-click leveling and printing by automatically leveling the hotbed. Vyper's printing platform utilizes a new process combining a special scratch-resistant coating with spring steel which resists deformation, even in high-temperature environments. The new user interface is easy to use and switches seamlessly between Chinese and English. Vyper offers a higher printing speed (up to 100 mm/s) than conventional 3D printers of the same quality.

Anycubic, a pioneer in the light curing 3D printing sector, has maintained strong growth while gaining recognition among customers worldwide since 2015, when the firm exported its first 3D printer. Please visit Anycubic's booth (C40) at TCT Show to experience the world's most advanced and intelligent 3D printers.

For more information, please visit https://www.anycubic.com/ Media Contact: Carina, +86 16600287015

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anycubic-launches-several-new-3d-printers-at-tct-show-301300488.html

SOURCE Anycubic

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
552
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#3d Printing#Tct#Anycubic Cloud#Dlp#Fdm 3d#Texas Instruments#Top10#Lcd#Sla#Photon Ultra#Chinese#First 3d#Tct Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
China
Related
Technologyfreenews.live

An electric cello was printed on a 3D printer for the first time

Sensio has created the world’s first 3D printed electric cello – MyCello. Previously, 3D printing was used to create a variety of musical instruments – guitars, saxophones, violins and others. Now the educational software company Sensio has created the MyCello electric cello. As the authors explain, MyCello was not created...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Stratasys introduces all-in-one J5 MediJet Medical 3D printer

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) introduced a medical 3D printer that sets a new standard for healthcare providers and medical device companies by combining multiple applications in one system. With multiple materials and multi-color capabilities, the Stratasys J5 MediJet 3D printer enables users to create highly detailed 3D anatomical models and drilling and cutting guides with approved third-party 510k-cleared segmentation software. Guides and models are certified as sterilizable and biocompatible, and the printer is economical and compact enough for small lab spaces.
Engineering3DPrint.com

3D Systems Introduces Four New Figure 4 3D Printing Resins

There’s been a lot of focus recently on the healthcare and bioprinting side of operations for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), what with its acquisitions of Allevi and Additive Works and the fact that its 7.7% revenue growth at the end of Q1 21 was mostly driven by healthcare sales. But the company, which just this week announced the sale of its on-demand 3D printing service bureau business for $82 million, has also been continuing to beef up its materials portfolio, and just introduced four new high-performance resins—meant for advanced production applications—for its modular Figure 4 technology.
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

KAV LAUNCHES 3D PRINTED HELMET

As the world of 3D printing continues to impress so do the product offerings. It seems the crew at KAV have been hard at work creating a cycling helmet on the heels of their 3D-printed Hokey helmet. The real wow factor here is that they say that each helmet is tailor-made for the consumer’s specific head. Not a three sizes fit all model, this specialized fit could offer better protection and comfort.
Business3DPrint.com

Copper3D to Launch New Antiviral, Biocompatible 3D Printing Resin

Committed to making antimicrobial materials for 3D printing, Copper3D will launch a new antiviral and biocompatible SLA resin called Glaciarys AR3, ideal for surgical and dental applications. The pioneering Chilean startup has been “hacking materials” since 2018 to develop polymers and medical-grade products that eliminate a wide range of microorganisms and avoid infections. To sell them, it has established a network of more than 20 distributors worldwide and has now announced the opening of new commercial offices in the Netherlands to foster its European expansion strategy. The move aims to tap into one of its most important markets, where demand for Copper3D products is thriving.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

Farsoon expands its metal 3D printer line with large-format LPBF platform

The FS721M LPBF (laser powder bed fusion) printer from Farsoon Technologies is a work in progress. Although it’s the latest addition to the company’s metal machine portfolio, said Don Xu, director of Farsoon Global Business Group and managing director of Farsoon Americas Corp., the FS721M grew out of an in-house development project dating back to 2017.
NFLPosted by
Digital Camera World

The best 3D printers in 2021

You may not know it, but the best 3D printers can be brilliant tools for photographers, as well as for other creatives and DIYers. They enable you to make attachments for your cameras, such as lens hoods, specialist supports and caps, and because you're the one designing them, their dimensions will perfectly fit your devices.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Rayence Launches 3D Inline AXI Detector, MIDAS 2121

HWASEONG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2021-- Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850, www.rayence.com ), a manufacturer of digital x-ray detectors, announced that it has launched a high-speed, real-time 3D detector, ‘Rayence MIDAS 2121’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005371/en/. Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850), a manufacturer of digital x-ray detectors,...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

ELEGOO Mars 3 LCD 3D printer, Mercury X, Neptune X FDM pre-orders begin

ELEGOO just revealed pre-order information for three products in their 3D printing gadget collection. The ELEGOO Mars 3 ULTRA 4K Mono LCD 3D printer, the ELEGOO Mercury X (bundle, washing and curing machines), and the ELEGOO Neptune X FDM 3D printer are all ready to roll for pre-order starting at around 2PM UTC (9AM Central Time) on the 10th of June, 2021.
Electronicstctmagazine.com

MakerBot makes Clean Air filtration system available for METHOD 3D printers

MakerBot has announced the launch of a new Clear Air smart HEPA filtration system for its METHOD series of 3D printers. The introduction of the MakerBot Clean Air System comes as MakerBot looks to increase the safety of its METHOD printers and ensure they support sustainability and compliance practices. MakerBot has made the Clean Air System available immediately.
Electronics3DPrint.com

New Scanner Bundle Enables Full Body Medical 3D Scanning Applications

There are plenty of applications for full-body 3D scanning, including finding your exact body fat percentage and measurements, and creating customized clothing, protective gear, and prosthetics. This last example was completed by 3D digitization technology provider SHINING 3D, which just announced that it’s partnering up with TechMed3D to offer an all-in-one solution for human body 3D scanning. SHINING 3D will bring its handheld EinScan H 3D scanner to the collaboration, while TechMed 3D, which provides accurate, user-friendly software measuring solutions for the human body, offers its MSoft software solution.
Electronicsplasticstoday.com

Multi-Color Medical 3D Printer Accommodates Biocompatible, Sterilizable Materials

A new medical 3D printer from Stratasys accommodates multiple materials and features multi-color capabilities. The J5 MediJet 3D printer enables users to create detailed 3D anatomical models and drilling and cutting guides with third-party 510(k)-cleared segmentation software, said Stratasys in the announcement. Guides and models are certified as sterilizable and biocompatible, and the printer is economical and compact enough for small lab spaces.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Rapid Prototyping 3D Printers

The Satori VL2800 industrial 3D printer is a solution for use in offices, workshops, classrooms and beyond to provide operators with a speedy way to perform prototyping. The unit is roughly sized like a mini fridge and features an enclosed printing area that makes the unit well-suited for placement in a wide range of open areas. The large print volume means users can create larger items that simply wouldn't be possible with other options on the market, and which don't require any sanding, post-processing or acetone treatment after being completed.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Anycubic Vyper 3D Printer Review: Strong Performance from a Robust Machine

The Anycubic Vyper is an impressive 3D printer that offers a surprising amount of bang for the buck, but the software experience may deter first-time users. The list of features included on the Anycubic Vyper is a long list, and it seems to get longer everytime I look at it. Designed to compete with the best 3D printers, the Vyper is a workhorse machine, with a large build volume and supporting features to make printing as painless as possible. With a retail price of $359 (and a presale price of $299 for the first 3000 buyers at launch), the Vyper is appealing to users looking for a reliable machine and not necessarily users looking for their very first machine.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

How New 3D Shoe Fitting Technology Minimizes Online Returns

Walk by any suburban front porch or urban apartment lobby, and there’s a good chance the piled-high shipping boxes contain lots of footwear—both inbound purchases ordered in extra sizes for home try-ons, and others returning to sender, rejected for their faulty fit. Could this inefficient system, with all its wasted time, packaging and environmentally damaging shipping emissions, be alleviated?