TreattZest Orange: Naturally fresh and sweet
TreattZest Orange is the latest citrus product from extracts and ingredients manufacturer, Treatt. Produced using proprietary technology to remove terpenes, this natural product has enhanced solubility and a well-balanced, premium profile. An FTNF (from the named fruit) extract, TreattZest Orange has juicy, floral top notes and was scored highest by a taste panel for its peel-like and aldehydic characteristics, making it an ideal ingredient for injecting a naturally sweet freshness into your beverage, perfume or household product. This versatile soluble product is suitable for direct dosage into water and has a pale yellow to orange clear hue.www.perfumerflavorist.com
Comments / 0