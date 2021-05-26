TreattZest Orange: Naturally fresh and sweet

Trader Joe's wants to help you take your next celebration to the next level with its new Villa Antica Asolo Prosecco DOCG Superiore. Trader Joe's is already known for its affordable wine selection and now there's a new Prosecco option to try as well. The Villa Antica Asolo Prosecco DOCG Superiore is described as "a crisp and elegant sparkling wine from the heart of prosecco country in Northern Italy." Though the wine is rich and crisp, it's still only lightly sweet in flavor. The result is a vibrant and versatile bubbly that's perfect for mimosas, after-dinner aperitifs, and more.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO