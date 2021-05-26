Cancel
Charities

Givaudan Supports COVID-19 Impacted Countries

By Contact Author
perfumerflavorist.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGivaudan has announced that it will provide additional support to countries most severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2021 through its COVID-19 Communities Fund. Since the fund was created in March 2020, Givaudan has donated over CHF 1 million to help close to 100,000 people in 137 communities...

www.perfumerflavorist.com
