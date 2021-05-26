Robertet Acquires Ecom Food Industries

The Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric, Nord Drivesystems. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.