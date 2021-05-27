Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Union for Mediterranean scorecard? - 'must do better'

euobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tight grip the virus has held on our movement and on the economy has given us food for thought. The global fight against Covid-19 has highlighted the limitations of the international community's capacity to coordinate a global response to some of the other crises and challenges facing our world today.

euobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Infrastructure#Economic Integration#Data Integration#Economic Policy#The European Union#Eu#The World Bank#Digital#South South#Ufm Roadmap For Action#Mena#Key Findings#Regional Cooperation#Progress Report#Policy Recommendations#Uneven Integration#Human Mobility#Trade Agreements#Meaningful Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Environmentnaturalgasintel.com

EU’s $17B Fund Designed to Mitigate Decarbonization Impacts

Member states of the European Union (EU) on Monday approved a $21.3 billion fund to help workers and companies transition away from carbon-intensive industries. The Just Transition Fund (JTF) would finance projects that would alleviate the socio-economic costs involved in achieving the EU’s goal of a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and emissions neutrality by 2050.
Travelftnnews.com

Implementation of Harmonized EU Travel Rules Needed

Ahead of the EU Ambassadors’ meeting on 11 June, the European travel and tourism industry associations call on Member States to approve the Commission’s proposal to start lifting travel restrictions in the EU in a co-ordinated way.1. After months of lockdowns and a patchwork of measures across the continent, this...
Europedevex.com

EU development chief to probe 'passive' delegations

The European Commission wants staff around the world to make more of an effort to include local governments and civil society in preparations for the next seven-year aid budget. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to...
Energy Industryglobalriskinsights.com

Energy Transition in the European Union: Great Challenges and Opportunities

Transition towards low carbon energy systems remains to be a challenge for the European Union. Europe is faced with economic, social and environmental costs of having fragmented national energy markets despite the ambitious “European Green Deal” agenda of Von der Leyen’s Commission, which positions the EU as a leader in global climate action through comprehensive decarbonization policies. A net reduction target of minimum 55% from the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions was agreed on Wednesday 21st of April by European co-legislators under the framework for European Climate Law. Nonetheless, curbing GHG emissions necessitates regional concerted action for transition from fossil fuel economies to renewable energy based systems in order to face the transboundary effects of climate change.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

European Commission drops plan to ban UK from science projects

The European Commission has dropped plans for a blanket ban on UK involvement in EU research on space projects and supercomputers after a backlash from member states and leading scientists. Thierry Breton, the former French finance minister who is now the EU internal market commissioner, had claimed the EU needed...
Aerospace & Defensepayloadasia.com

Asean, EU seal region-to-region aviation agreement

Asean or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the EU have successfully concluded negotiations last week on the world’s first region-to-region aviation agreement in the form of the Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (AE CATA). The AE CATA will enhance air connectivity between Asean and Europe and support economic...
EconomyLaw.com

Associate Burn-Out is Real. Firms Can and Must Do More

Law firm associates have long suffered from burn-out. However, after a year of rising workloads and the isolation of long-term remote working, they are increasingly unwilling to stay quiet. After all, all-nighters are harder to handle without the camaraderie you get from the office; lack of face-to-face time with colleagues has left juniors without adequate support to boost morale.
Economyoecd.org

OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Croatia

The OECD Review of Croatia, launched on 8 June 2021, describes and evaluates the corporate governance framework of the Croatian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). It was developed at the request of the Croatian authorities under a project supported financially by the Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, and implemented with the active support of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets.
Economykfgo.com

First bond sale backing EU recovery fund imminent – EU Commission

(Reuters) – The first bond sale to finance the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund is expected “imminently”, the European Commission said in an investor meeting on Tuesday. The EU last week sent a request to 11 of its primary dealer banks inviting them to submit proposals for the transaction and...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

ASEAN, EU air transport pact generates optimism: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 8 (ANI): The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) on Tuesday welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on a comprehensive air transport agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU). It is the world's first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement. Once formalised,...
MarketsICIS Chemical Business

East Asia, Pacific growth to rebound to 7.7% in 2021 – World Bank

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Economic growth in the east Asia and Pacific region is projected to strengthen to 7.7% in 2021 from 1.2% last year, primarily reflecting the strong rebound in China, the World Bank said late on Tuesday. Growth in China is projected to pick up to 8.5% this year, up by...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Travel & Tourism Stakeholders Call For Swift Adoption And Implementation Of Harmonised EU Travel Rules

Ahead of the EU Ambassadors' meeting on 11 June, the European travel and tourism industry associations call on Member States to approve the Commission's proposal to start lifting travel restrictions in the EU in a coordinated way1. After months of lockdowns and a patchwork of measures across the continent, this proposal is very timely. In view of the rapidly advancing vaccination programs and improving epidemiological outlook in Europe, safe travel is possible this summer - fuelled by the strong desire of European citizens to travel again and secured by the readiness of our sector to provide safe and responsible travel.
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

European Union and UNDP boost partnership on disasters preparedness in Latin America and the Caribbean

In the last several decades, disasters have caused human and economic losses across the region. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union´s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) have signed partnership agreements in Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago aimed at supporting these countries to be better prepared to respond and recover from disasters.
Europebruegel.org

Quo vadis, Swiss-European Union relations?

Switzerland and the European Union have a close and unique relationship, but it is a relationship that hangs in the balance after the Swiss government decided on 26 May to abandon negotiations on a so-called institutional framework agreement (InstA) with the EU. What is the agreement, why did the Swiss reject it, and where do relations go from here?
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ryanair asks EU to stop Italy subsidizing new Alitalia

Ryanair will appeal against the Italian government's funding of the new government-owned Italian airline that is to replace Alitalia. Italy is close to an agreement with the European Commission to launch Italia Trasporto Aereo, which will replace Alitalia. Ryanair, which would like to take over Alitalia's airport slots, has urged...
Economythedallasnews.net

World Bank approves USD 500mn program for India's MSME

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a USD 500 million program to support India's nationwide initiative to revitalise the MSME sector, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. According to a statement released last Friday, the program targets improvements...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Why the climate movement must do more to mobilise older people

Some say age is only a number. Others associate age with wisdom. Or perhaps it is a state of mind. Whatever it is, age is a factor in climate progress, and 2021's renewed climate momentum must mobilise the oft-overlooked elderly demographic. To date, the global climate movement has engaged young...