Union for Mediterranean scorecard? - 'must do better'

Ahead of the EU Ambassadors' meeting on 11 June, the European travel and tourism industry associations call on Member States to approve the Commission's proposal to start lifting travel restrictions in the EU in a coordinated way1. After months of lockdowns and a patchwork of measures across the continent, this proposal is very timely. In view of the rapidly advancing vaccination programs and improving epidemiological outlook in Europe, safe travel is possible this summer - fuelled by the strong desire of European citizens to travel again and secured by the readiness of our sector to provide safe and responsible travel.