RUSTON, La. (ODUSports.com) – The 18th-ranked Old Dominion baseball team hit its way past Florida Atlantic with an 11-2 win to kick off the Conference USA Championship at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana. The fourth-seeded Monarchs (39-14) notched 16 hits and led wire-to-wire following a two-run bottom of the first before blowing the game open with seven runs in the seventh.