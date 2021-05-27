Cancel
Foreign Policy

China urges France to lobby for EU business pact

By Nordic Council of Ministers
euobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance should lobby Europe for the speedy ratification of an EU-China investment treaty despite a sanctions dispute, Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao urged his French counterpart Franck Riester in talks this week, the Chinese ministry said Wednesday. He spoke after the European Parliament froze ratification of the agreement due to Chinese sanctions on MEPs - imposed in retaliation against EU sanctions on Chinese human-rights abuses.

euobserver.com
