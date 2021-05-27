Cancel
San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Frankfort Times
 2021-05-27

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to left field. Ketel Marte singles to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar strikes out on a foul tip. David Peralta flies out to Mike Yastrzemski. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf.

A's shuffle leadoff spot with Mark Canha out

Mark Canha’s hip injury has reopened a question the A’s faced in spring - how to fill the leadoff spot in their batting order. Canha started 71 of Oakland’s first 77 games before landing on the injured list Friday with a left hip strain. Tony Kemp hit leadoff Friday night against Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto. Against left-hander Alex Wood on Saturday, manager Bob Melvin moved Ramón Laureano to the top of the lineup.
Oakland-Texas Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha flies out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Matt Chapman singles to right center field. Matt Olson singles to right field. Matt Chapman to third. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep right field. Matt Olson to third. Matt Chapman scores. Chad Pinder grounds out to third base, Andy Ibanez to Nate Lowe. Ramon Laureano to third. Matt Olson scores. Jed Lowrie singles to right center field. Ramon Laureano scores. Elvis Andrus lines out to left field to Eli White.
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/24

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday. The...
San Francisco faces Oakland, looks to build on Gausman's strong outing

Oakland Athletics (46-31, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-26, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -100, Athletics -116; over/under is 8...
Paddack expected to start for the Padres against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (45-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-2, 8.62 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -287, Diamondbacks +236; over/under is 8...
Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/25/2021

Houston Astros (46-28) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-42) June 25, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Detroit Tigers +233 / Houston Astros -260; Over/Under: 9.5. The Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers meet in MLB action from Comerica Park on Friday night. The Houston Astros will look to build off of...
Asdrubal Cabrera not in Arizona's Friday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cabrera is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar against Padres starter Chris Paddack. In 183 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .234 batting average with a .740 OPS, 5 home...
Eduardo Escobar starting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Escobar is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Padres starter Chris Paddack. Our models project Escobar for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Friday MLB Strikeout Props: Krothers picks Martin Perez, Carlos Rodon, Chris Paddack

Another 2-1 night as Joe Ross and Jose Berrios came through while Walker Buehler failed to motivate his teammates to get even one hit. Still, 2-1 makes you money and we can’t complain about that as long as we are doing this for fun, right? If any of you are trying to make a living off my picks I don’t want to hear it.
MLB Ejection 081 - Lance Barrett (2; Bob Melvin)

HP Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Athletics manager Bob Melvin (ball three call; QOCY) in the bottom of the 8th inning of the #Athletics-#Giants game. With one out and none on, Giants batter Steven Duggar took a 2-2 fastball from A's pitcher Jake Diekman for a called third ball. Replays indicate the pitch was located off the outer edge of home plate and thigh-high (px -0.81, pz 2.7) and that all other pitches during the at-bat were properly officiated, the call was correct. At the time of the ejection, the game was tied, 4-4. The Giants ultimately won the contest, 6-5. This is Lance Barrett (94)'s 2nd ejection of 2021.
Chas McCormick in center field for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will man center after Myles Straw was given the night off against right-hander Wily Peralta. numberFire's models project McCormick to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Houston-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Akil Baddoo grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow center field. Robbie Grossman walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow center field. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Eric Haase flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker.
Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa lift Astros over Tigers to cap doubleheader

DETROIT — Yordan Alvarez arrived as a last hope for an absent offense. Jose Altuve took a secondary lead off of second base. His leadoff double ignited a lineup listless for 11 innings of Saturday’s doubleheader. Two teammates did not advance him. Alvarez stood a strike away from repeating the frustration.
Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader Saturday. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into...
Kevin Kiermaier in center field for Tampa Bay on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier will patrol center after Brett Phillips was given the night off against the Red Sox. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Nick Pivetta, our models project Kiermaier to score 8.0 FanDuel...
D-backs Preview #77: 6/25 @ Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Reinstated RHP Matt Peacock from the Bereavement List. Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday’s game. In all the excitement over the franchise record 17-game losing streak, I think we’d all quite forgotten about the ongoing 23-game road losing streak....