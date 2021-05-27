Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Czech government loses fourth health minister during pandemic

euobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Czech government on Tuesday (25 May) announced the resignation of the country's fourth health minister since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Petr Arenberger was forced to quit after being accused of hiding millions of crowns (tens of thousands of euros) in revenue on his tax returns and neglecting to declare most of his owned real estate.

euobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miloš Zeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Pandemic#Ema#Czech Republic#Health Minister#Ministry Of Health#National Elections#Ema#Euobserver#Declare#President Zeman#Country#Pro Russian Forces#Russian Involvement#Non Ema Approved Vaccines#National Tragedy#Farcical Evidence#Covid Cases#Staunch Insistence#Euros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Public HealthVoice of America

Britain’s Health Minister Denies He Lied About Pandemic

British Health Minister Matt Hancock rejected allegations Thursday he had repeatedly lied during his response to the COVID-19 pandemic made by Dominic Cummings, a former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday, Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he "should...
Politicsnordot.app

Czech Prime Minister Babis faces vote of no confidence

The opposition in the Czech Republic is filing a motion of no confidence in the government of populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Representatives of five conservative and liberal parties made the announcement on Tuesday. The parliament is to deal with the motion on Thursday. A simple majority of all 200...
PoliticsKenosha News.com

Czech minority coalition government faces no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis was facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote Thursday over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Five opposition parties also requested the vote as prosecutors are looking into whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union...
EuropeWRAL

Czech police ask for Prime Minister to be charged with fraud

CNN — Czech police have asked for Prime Minister Andrej Babis to be charged with fraud, following an investigation into alleged misuse of European Union subsidies, according to a statement released on Monday. The criminal unit of the Economic Crime Department of the Prague Police has concluded its investigation into...
Politicspakistanchristian.tv

Cichanous in the Czech Republic – Novinky.cz

“Welcome to us,” Vystrčil wrote about the photo from the Charles Bridge, where he is with the Belarusian leader. The 38-year-old Cichanouska is waiting for their private meetings from Monday to Thursday. She will also meet with President Milos Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (YES), and Foreign Minister Jakub Kolhanek (CSSD). He will address the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
Worldshortpedia.com

G7 health ministers agree to boost cooperation to tackle Covid and future pandemics

The Group of Seven Health Ministers agreed to boost cooperation on the vaccine and other steps to fight the coronavirus disease and future pandemics. "It (the agreement) contains a series of measures to make us all safer by improving clinical trials, quicker and wider access to safe vaccines, better use of data, more accurate health surveillance tools and greater collaboration between countries," the UK health minister said.
WorldMedicalXpress

The politics of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland

The relationship between politics and public health is increasingly evident as governments throughout the world vary in their acceptance and implementation of technical guidance in the response to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic. Researchers from Trinity have published a qualitative study of public health policies for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland and...
Europemacaubusiness.com

Veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’: Germany

Germany’s foreign minister said Monday that the right for individual EU member states to veto decisions must be scrapped, arguing that the 27-member bloc cannot be hamstrung by single hold-outs. “We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyse European foreign policy through their vetoes,” Heiko Maas said,...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

German parliament to discuss row over substandard face masks

A row between the parties that make up Germany’s governing coalition about the use of substandard face masks will be discussed in parliament today. Lawmakers will look at accusations made against Health Minister Jens Spahn, who is from Angela Merkel’s party, the Christian Democrats (CDU). It’s claimed that the Health...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The US and EU vs. Belarus: Pot, Kettle, Black

On May 23, a fighter jet intercepted Ryanair Flight 4978 as it was about to exit Belarus’s airspace en route from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania. Citing a supposed bomb threat (apparently contrived by regime agents on board the plane), Belarus air traffic control ordered the Boeing 737 to turn around and land in Minsk.
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Ministers face calls to deliver on pledge no one should lose home as a result of Covid pandemic

Ministers are facing calls to stop automatic evictions of those in rent arrears amid fears thousands could find themselves on the streets despite a pledge no one would lose their home as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Experts have predicted that about 150,000 households will be at risk when an emergency ban on evictions ends on Monday. Labour said Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, had promised that no one would lose their home as a result of the global pandemic and “must make good on that pledge”. The opposition also warned that a rise in homelessness...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit minister accuses EU of 'legal purism' over NI Protocol

The UK's Brexit minister has accused the EU of "legal purism" ahead of a meeting to discuss the NI Protocol. Lord Frost made the comment in an article for the Financial Times. In response, Ireland's foreign minister said: "Lord Frost continues to lay blame for difficulty with Protocol at EU inflexibility. This is simply not the case."
FitnessNature.com

Mindfulness practice for protecting mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Emerging evidence shows that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is negatively affecting mental health around the globe. Interventions to alleviate the psychological impact of the pandemic are urgently needed. Whether mindfulness practice may protect against the harmful emotional effects of a pandemic crisis remains hitherto unknown. We investigated the influence of mindfulness training on mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak in China. We hypothesized that mindfulness practitioners might manifest less pandemic-related distress, depression, anxiety, and stress than non-practitioners and that more frequent practice would be associated with an improvement in mental health during the pandemic. Therefore, we assessed pandemic-related distress and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, as well as the frequency of meditation practice at the peak of new infections (Feb 4–5; N = 673) and three weeks later (Feb 29–30; N = 521) in mindfulness practitioners via online questionnaires. Self-reported symptoms were also collected from non-practitioners at peak time only (N = 1550). We found lower scores of pandemic-related distress in mindfulness practitioners compared to non-practitioners. In general, older participants showed fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety. In younger practitioners, pandemic-related distress decreased from peak to follow-up. Importantly, increased mindfulness training during the preceding two weeks was associated with lower scores of depression and anxiety at both assessments. Likewise, practice frequency predicted individual improvement in scores of depression, anxiety, and stress at follow-up. Our results indicate that mindfulness meditation might be a viable low-cost intervention to mitigate the psychological impact of the COVID-19 crisis and future pandemics.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Russian hackers target German parliament again -Der Spiegel | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

March 26 (Reuters) – German security officials have detected another cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the federal parliament, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The news magazine, citing security sources, said the latest cyber attack affected seven members of the Bundestag and 31 members of regional parliaments. Most of the targets belonged to the CDU, CSU and SPD governing parties.
Economykelo.com

Head of Austrian state holdings group, stung by texts with Kurz, quits

VIENNA (Reuters) – The head of Austrian state holdings group OBAG, Thomas Schmid, stepped down on Tuesday as prosecutors investigate whether Chancellor Sebastian Kurz perjured himself in saying he was not involved in appointing Schmid and OBAG’s supervisory board. Text message exchanges between Kurz and Schmid, a civil servant loyal...
Europepolishforums.com

Chances of Poland in case of war between EU (ie western Europe) and Visegrad Group ?

I find this question important considering development in Europe. Increasing pressure on Poland and other Visegrad member states by the EU leads to tensions. All that in environment of global pandemic crisis, lack of resources, high level of global pollution and crisis in relations between EU and USA on one side, and EU and Russia on the other side. Add to it increasing influence of far right and nazi ideologies in western Europe and becoming obvious that after direct clash with Islam and then merging with Islam, western Europe returning to the Drang Nach Osten.
Worldkentlive.news

400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...
Politicsq957.com

EU veto ‘hostage’-taking on foreign policy must end: Germany’s Maas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s foreign minister said on Monday the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage”. His comments, which came days after a more junior official criticised Hungary by...