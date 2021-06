OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered for the second consecutive night, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run double and Frankie Montas pitched the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 6-4. Shohei Ohtani hit his 18th home run in the eighth inning for the Angels. Montas struck out eight with one walk over seven innings to win for the second time in six starts. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits, including RBI singles by Justin Upton and David Fletcher. Pinch-hitter Seth Brown delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth and Andrus followed with his double to make it 5-2. Yusmeiro Petit gave up a leadoff homer to Jared Walsh in the ninth but finished for his second save.