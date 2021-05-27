Cancel
NBA

NBA rumors: Russell Westbrook outraged with fan behavior

 2021-05-27

A fan attending Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from fellow players. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards as he limped down the tunnel after rolling his ankle with 10 minutes to play in the 76ers’ 120-95 Game 2 victory.

