Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030

Recently, three UK students named Adetola Stephanie Onamade (23), Marina Tricks (20) and Jerry Amokwandoh (22), have sued the UK government for their action and/or inaction to effectively and convincingly act on the climate crisis. According to reports, the principal reason for this climate litigation is the belief that the UK government will not be able to meet the net zero goal by 2050 because the way the government has been supporting the carbon emitters of the economy, the figures can only be expected to rise. According to the students, a roadmap to reach this goal has not been sketched by the government and there remains a high possibility that they will fail to achieve the said target. Therefore, as Plan B (a legal charity) shall argue, this inability of the UK government to address the climate change is violating the students' human rights enshrined in the Human Rights Act 1998, particularly, the Students' rights to life, family life and the right not to be discriminated against, under articles 2, 8 and 14 of the Human Rights Act respectively.