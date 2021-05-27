Cancel
Energy Industry

Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030

euobserver.com
 13 days ago

A Dutch court made a landmark ruling on Wednesday (26 May) that energy giant Shell must reduce CO2 emissions by 45 percent in the next decade. The decision marks the first time an oil company is being held liable for climate change. Shell is one of the world's largest multinationals...

euobserver.com
Roger Cox
#Co2 Emissions#Climate Change#Carbon Emissions#Global Emissions#Global Climate#Dutch#Bp#Exxonmobil#Total#Ngo Friends Of The Earth#Milieudefensie#Paris Agreement#British#Urgenda#Co2 Emissions#Energy Giant Shell#Climate Litigation#Legal Climate Cases#Climate Goals#Fossil Polluting Fuels
Netherlands
