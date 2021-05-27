Cancel
Long Beach, CA

VIDEO: Compton vs. Temecula Valley, Boys’ Basketball

By Tyler Hendrickson
The 562
The 562
 13 days ago
Compton hosted Temecula Valley at nearby Centennial HS in the first round of the 2021 CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

