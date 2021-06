It truly amazes me that if a person believes and states that God does not exist, that His Holy Word is a myth that becomes truth to them. That person is going to have two reality checks coming in their eternal lives. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 2:14 [“But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (NKJV)]. Luke tells us the first reality check will occur very shortly after that person passes from this life to their eternal state. In Luke 16:22 [“So it was that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s bosom. The rich man also died and was buried. 23 And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.” (NKJV)].