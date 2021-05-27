Cancel
EU seeks €10m fine in court for AstraZeneca shortfalls

By Nordic Council of Ministers
euobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEU lawyers asked a Brussels court on Wednesday to impose a €10m fine on the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca over delays in delivering Covid-19 vaccines, Reuters reported. The EU is also seeking €10 per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching contractual obligations. The bloc has demanded 90m doses from AstraZeneca by the end of June. A verdict is expected before the end of June.

euobserver.com
