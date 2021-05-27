Cancel
NGOs file complaints against US facial-recognition firm

By Nordic Council of Ministers
euobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of digital rights organisations on Thursday filed legal complaints against the company Clearview AI -which uses facial-recognition to have "the largest known database of 3+ billion facial images". The company previously offered its product to law enforcement and private companies in various countries, according to The New York Times. The complaints were submitted to data protection regulators in France, Austria, Italy, Greece and the UK.

