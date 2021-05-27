Red Sox 9, Braves 5: Wins are worth the wait
Wednesday was not a short day. The Red Sox were looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Braves, and things didn’t get off to a good start with Atlanta striking early against Nick Pivetta. The offense had some answers, though, including a game-tying homer from Rafael Devers and later a big sixth inning that put them in the lead. They would stay there, too, but we had to sit through a three-hour rain delay to make it happen. We’ll take wins, but preferably not of the five- or six-hour variety if we can help it.www.msn.com