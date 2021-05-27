Cancel
Ouray, CO

MINING FOR HOUSING

ouraynews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees struggle to find places to live as mine ramps up production. The job at Ouray Silver Mines seemed like a perfect fit for Brenda LeBrun: a chance to experience a new, beautiful place and to learn new skills working for the mine. She arrived in Ouray in early May to work as a warehouse tech, at the mine site high on Camp Bird Road and in town on Highway 550. She’d worked as an underground operator at a mine in Montana, and working “on the surface” here…

www.ouraynews.com
