Today (8 June), the European Commission presents its draft EU Budget 2022 to the MEPs' Budgets Committee, thus formally launching the annual budgetary procedure. “The next annual EU Budget has to be a recovery budget in all its aspects. Recovery fitted for all regions, all sectors and all generations. This means prioritising those most affected by the economic crisis, such as small and medium-sized enterprises and young generations. We have to keep Europe competitive in the global market, with a focus on jobs, and with strong investments in the digital sector, green economy and secure infrastructure. For this reason, we will strive to reinforce the Commission proposal with all available budgetary means so that 2022 can be a turning point in the recovery,” said Karlo Ressler MEP, the European Parliament's Rapporteur and negotiator on the EU Budget for 2022.