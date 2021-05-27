Didn’t See That Coming: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Returns to Marvel with Sony’s ‘Kraven The Hunter’

It feels as though a possible Sinister Six movie is moving closer and closer to being likely since Sony is looking to bring Kraven into the mix and every other villain that’s been a part of the original six has been featured at least once in the past. Doctor Octopus, Electro, Vulture, Sandman, and Mysterio have all had their turn on the big screen, and Kraven will be headed that way eventually, so it’s fair to think that despite lines such as ‘we could have done this three years ago’ (speaking of Kraven) Sony is looking to make a big push forward with the Sinister Six and their bid to take Spider-Man to the limit. In the comics, these guys have all done serious damage over the years and they’ve all challenged Spidey in a big way, but together they’re hard to beat since they have a volatile mix of power, brains, and other various skills that can definitely prove to be too much for just one hero.