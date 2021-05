HI ELLE! THANKS FOR TAKING THE TIME TO CHAT WITH US! CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT YOURSELF, WHO ELLE B. MAMBETOV IN YOUR OWN WORDS?. I’m a bit of a rebel I suppose. I find I am always so sure of the journey I am on that I am willing to go against the grain. This is seen in every aspect of my life. In fashion, I left the commercial industry behind to become a modest wear designer where I am constantly trying to push the boundaries and ideas of what modest wear is and what it can become. In my personal life, raised in the Christian church I converted to Islam and am the only Muslim in my family. I believe in living authentically and have had a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, but I am still striving to break barriers in my life and industry.