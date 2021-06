Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer and Key Art released from Netflix. The official trailer highlights the story and some extraordinary action. The official Gunpowder Milkshake trailer has been released by Netflix! The trailer highlights the story and reveals a plethora of breathtaking action scenes and a healthy dollop of comedy. I also have to mention the literary references which is just another layer of brilliance. This is one of my most anticipated films of the summer. The cast is great, the premise is amazing, and they actually seem to organically include a bunch of milkshakes throughout the film. Not just in a diner setting, but in the bone-breaking action sequences too. Everything about the film just looks entertaining and a lot of fun, from the trailer, the stills, and especially the behind-the-scenes social media antics that Karen Gillan keeps sharing on her Instagram, like this one: