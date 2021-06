With all the negativity that infiltrates our lives on a daily basis, it’s always a relief to us when a good, positive story comes along. Such an instance happened Wednesday, when Teonka Wilson of Wheeling graduated from Ohio County Family Treatment Court. During a ceremony before Ohio County Circuit Judge David Sims and West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, Wilson recounted her journey to sobriety and how it led her to be reunited with her daughter.