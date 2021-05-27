All of Northern Panhandle Yellow or Green on West Virginia COVID-19 Risk Map
Half the Northern Panhandle was yellow and the other half was green Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 alert map. Ohio and Marshall counties were green, the safest category on the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 map, while Hancock and Brooke counties were yellow, the second-safest category. Hancock County had an infection rate of 7.18 cases per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity of 3.18. Brooke County had an infection rate of 9.12 cases per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity of 3.84.www.theintelligencer.net