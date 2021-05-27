Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, WV

All of Northern Panhandle Yellow or Green on West Virginia COVID-19 Risk Map

Intelligencer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf the Northern Panhandle was yellow and the other half was green Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 alert map. Ohio and Marshall counties were green, the safest category on the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 map, while Hancock and Brooke counties were yellow, the second-safest category. Hancock County had an infection rate of 7.18 cases per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity of 3.18. Brooke County had an infection rate of 9.12 cases per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity of 3.84.

www.theintelligencer.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County, WV
Health
Wheeling, WV
Government
Hancock County, WV
Government
County
Hancock County, WV
Ohio County, WV
Government
Brooke County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
Wheeling, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
County
Brooke County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Map#Northern Virginia#State Department#Dhhr#Green Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Participants in WIC program in West Virginia to receive temporary boost in benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in the WIC program in West Virginia will receive a temporary benefit increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables. The increase will bump the benefit for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for the months of June, July, August and September to $35 per month for each eligible participant, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Musicwvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Summers County, WVTitusville Herald

2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
Politicsmybuckhannon.com

West Virginia to stop offering residents federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

West Virginia University activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Familiar sounds and tastes can trigger senses of people with dementia, a fact West Virginia University researchers are using to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers. “Focusing on activities for people...
Moundsville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass

One unexpected yet fascinating component of West Virginia history is glass. Few people realize how many different types of glass and glassware are (or have been) produced in the state. In fact, roughly 400 glassmakers have called West Virginia home since the end of the 19th century, including one known as Fostoria. Have you heard […] The post Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass appeared first on Only In Your State.