Over 400 animals were rescued after authorities found neglected birds, rabbits, horses and goats on a farm in Shippensburg. Pennsylvania State Police were called by Speranza Animal Rescue Friday afternoon for an emergency that involved "multiple bodies" that were "decaying all over the property," Janine Guido said. Guido said her rescue was called to remove the animals from the property and get them into a situation where they would be cared for.