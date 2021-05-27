Cancel
Public Health

Respect in Mask Wearing Is Key

 2021-05-27

More people are shedding their masks these days, and it’s obvious they’re happy about it. You can see it in the smiles that have been hidden for so long. With the Centers for Disease Control’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer must wear masks to protect from COVID-19, many businesses have followed suit. Walmart no longer requires masks of fully vaccinated staff and customers. Nor does Target. Kroger originally stated its mask mandates would remain, but later changed course to follow the lead of other stores.

