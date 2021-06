WHEELING, W.Va. - The Westminster men's golf team finished in ninth place out of 37 teams at the four-day NCAA Division III Championship Tournament on Friday. Westminster fired a team score of 288 (+4) in the final round today on the par-71, 6,857-yard Speidel Jones Course at Oglebay Resort and were one shot of tying the school-record it set just two days prior. The Titans finished the week with a four-day score of 1,196 strokes (+64). Westminster's ninth-place finish is the best finish ever by a PAC team at Division III's premier event and the Titans were the only unranked team (according to Golfstat.com) in the field to make the cut.