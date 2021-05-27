Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Interest in Gardening Hasn't Waned Along With COVID-19 Pandemic

Intelligencer
 14 days ago

WHEELING — With people rooted more to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, their interest in home gardening blossomed. And even as pandemic restrictions continue to ease, local greenhouse and landscape business owners say that interest continues to be cultivated. P.J. Lenz, who operates Nicky's Garden Center located on Warden...

