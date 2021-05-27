Cancel
Credit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse detailed on Thursday the additional capital buffer imposed by Swiss market watchdog FINMA in relation to the Swiss bank’s exposure to collapsed U.S. investment fund Archegos.

“FINMA imposed a temporary add-on of CHF 5.8 billion (USD 6.1 billion) to the Group’s credit risk RWA (risk-weighted assets) in relation to its exposure in the US-based hedge fund matter, which was included in movements in risk levels,” it said in a first-quarter regulatory filing.

