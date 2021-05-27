Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1QcP_0aCrgqbE00

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday became the first among the country’s four big lenders to allow customers to view account balances from other lenders through its app, in a push to improve digital banking relationships.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed lenders to trim physical branches and beef up their digital presence as more customers take to online transactions.

CBA, Australia’s largest bank, said its move came under the country’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors.

The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices.

The investments highlight how some banks are vying to go beyond traditional banking as they grapple with the rise of fintechs that are growing popular with younger customers.

Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

CBA said it would be able to offer additional discounts to its customers through its A$20 million investment.

With Little Birdie, CBA will widen its shopping offerings ahead of the launch of its own buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering this summer. It also owns a small stake in Swedish firm Klarna.

Among the Big Four, National Australia Bank has broadened its digital offering by snapping up neobank 86 400, while Westpac Banking Corp has partnered with Afterpay to offer banking platform services.

($1 = 1.2928 Australian dollars)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Australia#Cba#Bank Transactions#Banks And Banking#Investment Banks#Online Banking#Investment Banking#Cba#Consumer Data Right#Little Birdie#Amber#Bnpl#National Australia Bank#Neobank#Westpac Banking Corp#Cdr#Account Balances#Banking Platform Services#Online Transactions#Lenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Australia
Related
Worldbitcoin.com

Scammers Pick Bank Transfers Over Cryptocurrency, Australian Report Reveals

Investment scams have been by far the most common type in Australia recently, a new report by the country’s consumer watchdog has revealed. And while a growing number of Australians fall victim to fraudulent schemes involving cryptocurrency, bank transfers remain the scammers’ favorite way to extract money. Australians Lose $670...
Marketsthemoneycloud.com

Australia FinTech Report 2021 – By MEDICI

Https://gomedici.com/australia-fintech-report-2021-by-medici. http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/medici-prod/root/Medici/public/uploads/original_australia-fintech-report-2021-by-medici.jpg?1623092921#. With over 550 active FinTech companies, Australia is one of the hottest FinTech hubs with the most prolific FinTech landscape in APAC, outside China and India. Australia ranks fifth among countries with the highest number of FinTechs startups founded since 2015 and has a 58% FinTech adoption. MEDICI’s...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as banks, Woolworths drag

* Woolworths marks worst session in 6-weeks (Updates to close) June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares pulled back from record highs to end lower in thin trade on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in financial stocks and supermarket giant Woolworths. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained as much as 0.6% in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China money market nervous as authorities keep cash on drip feed

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China’s central bank made a minimal cash injection into the banking system on Wednesday as it has done for more than three months, raising concern among traders that short-term money rates could spike ahead of any surge in cash demand. The People’s Bank of China...
Economyq957.com

Australia business activity climbs to fresh highs in May: survey

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A measure of Australian business conditions extended its blistering run to reach all-time highs in May with sales, profits and employment all up strongly, a sign the economy has the momentum to cope with a coronavirus lockdown in Victoria. National Australia Bank’s index of business conditions climbed...
Personal Financebain.com

Securitization Therapy for European Bank Balance Sheets

It’s a trying time for European banks—even an existential moment for some—as they face structural challenges to their profitability. Stricter regulatory rules on capital, including full implementation of Basel IV standards, will create a significant capital shortfall and put a further drag on banks’ return on equity (see Figure 1). The additional stress on balance sheets caused by Covid-19 and its lockdowns (in terms of credit migration and loan defaults) further threaten the sustainability of their current business models.
Personal Financeforrester.com

Customer-Obsessed Firms Must Balance Value FOR And Value OF Customers

JP Morgan collected more than $1.5 billion in overdraft fees in 2020. This came during a time when many households were struggling to keep their bank balances positive due to COVID-19. Take Ally Bank as a contrast: The firm waived overdraft fees during the pandemic. And now, Ally has decided to scrap overdraft fees entirely.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher after recouping early losses on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,300 level near fresh all-time highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. Traders are also optimistic as domestic new coronavirus cases declined, while strong local data also boosted sentiment.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

State Bank Of India Invests In SMB Payments Firm Cashfree

The State Bank of India has made an investment in Cashfree, the digital payments and banking tech company said Monday (June 7). The move by India’s largest lender to invest in the Bangalore company “reinforces their shared vision of promoting digital modes of payments,” Cashfree said in a news release.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Bengaluru’s Digital Payments Fintech Cashfree Receives Strategic Investment from State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) (NSE:SBIN), a multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reports that it has made a strategic investment in Paypal-incubated digital payments Fintech Cashfree. Launched in 2015, the Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech firm handles more than $20 billion in payment volumes...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

National Australia Bank Facing Money Laundering Probe

National Australia Bank (NAB) said Monday (June 7) it is under investigation for breaches of the country’s money laundering and counter-terrorism laws. According to a Reuters report, the announcement triggered concerns about fines and higher compliance costs and caused shares in the bank to fall 2.6 percent. The Australian Transaction...
Economywtvbam.com

Australia’s NAB reveals anti-money laundering probe, shares fall

SYDNEY (Reuters) – National Australia Bank said on Monday it is under investigation for suspected serious and ongoing breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws, sparking concerns about potential fines and higher compliance costs. The financial crime regulator said there were “areas of serious concern” that required further investigation, but...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs take breather after volatile week

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed in thin trading on Monday, after a volatile week that ended with both currencies benefiting from a weaker dollar on Friday following disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The Aussie was trading 0.4% lower at $0.7739 against...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares flat as NAB, Crown fall on regulatory probe

* Crown, NAB fall on probe for non-compliance breaches. * Hansen hits record high on $1 bln buy-out proposal. June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were unchanged on Monday as gains among miners were offset by a fall in major companies following a slew of investigations by the country’s financial crime regulator.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is marginally lower after giving up early gains on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying around the 7,300 mark at fresh all-time highs, despite the broadly positive from Wall Street on Friday, as gains in big miners and technology stocks are offset by weakness in energy and financial stocks.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

PayPal and National Australia Bank to support instant transfers to bank accounts

PayPal has launched instant transfers to bank accounts through its partnership with the National Australia Bank (NAB) and Visa’s real-time payments platform, Visa Direct. The new feature launched uses the New Payment Platform (NPP) via partnership with NAB and it enables transfers from PayPal balance to domestic bank accounts and Visa debit cards within one minute. It is available for transfers as low as USD 2 with maximum transfers dependant on individual consumer history, according to IT News.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Bank of England publishes new Omnibus Accounts Access Policy

The Bank of England has updated its website with a new Omnibus Accounts Access Policy. The policy enables eligible payment system operators to open an omnibus account on behalf of their participants in the Bank’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This provides a new model for payment system operators to offer settlement services fully funded in central bank money.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

The state of customer engagement in banking

As challenger banks and lenders are moving in to capture their piece of what has been a booming U.S. mortgage market, data shows that independent mortgage bankers are gaining market share compared to banks. In this webinar, industry experts from Total Expert and STRATMOR Group:. Discuss the present and forecasted...