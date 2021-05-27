Cancel
Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their COVID-19 shot

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday they were launching Phase III trial, the late-stage before submitting approval, for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Pending positive phase III outcome, the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter 2021 after having initially been targeted for the first half of this year before a setback.

Sanofi and GSK last December were forced to restart their trial when the vaccine showed a low immune response in older adults as a result of a weak antigen formulation.

