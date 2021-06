WEST — The Bryan softball team is in a precarious position, but at least it has been there before and knows what has to happen next. The Rockwall Lady Jackets rode a first-inning grand slam by Elizabeth Schaefer to a 5-3 victory in the opener of their Class 6A Region II best-of-3 series on Wednesday night at Trojan Field. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Thursday back at West with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian, if needed.