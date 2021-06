UK farmers’ union hits out in opposition to anti-Brexit criticisms over Australia commerce deal | Politics | Information. Deputy President of the Nation Land and Enterprise Affiliation (CLA) Mark Tufnell clarified he and his members weren’t anti-trade however are merely involved over the standard of Australian meat flooding the UK market. He defined to Specific.co.uk the UK follows a few of the most stringent farming controls on the earth and was nervous a zero-tariff deal could ship the unsuitable message it could be for nothing. Mr Tufnell added he hoped British and Australian meat will probably be clearly labelled so the buyer could make an knowledgeable resolution.