Wealthify Announces Two Senior Hires to Accelerate Ongoing Growth

By Appointments Wales
businessnewswales.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWealthify, the multi-award-winning online investment service, has announced two senior appointments designed to fuel its continued growth. Fintech founder and investment specialist, Akshaya Bhargava, joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director (NED), and Former Virgin Money CIO, Michelle McGrade joins Wealthify’s Investment Committee. The news plays a key part in...

businessnewswales.com
