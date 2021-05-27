Women’s Golf Crowned National Champions

It was a fairytale ending for Ole Miss women’s golf at Grayhawk Golf Club, taking down Oklahoma State 4-1 Wednesday afternoon to capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship. The duel in the desert featured a matchup with one of the nation’s top teams, but after yesterday’s dramatics, the Rebels weren’t done chasing history. Chiara Tamburlini was dominant on the course, recording the largest margin of victory in championship match history with a 6&5 win. Senior Kennedy Swann came up huge for Ole Miss, winning her match 2&1 for the second point, and Andrea Lignell delivered the winning putt to cap off a season to remember.