Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
AUSTIN SHIFT MEAL: JOB FAIR Austin Shift Meal is hosting a job fair to help connect out-of-work restaurant and hospitality workers with restaurants and other employers with job openings. You're looking for a job in the industry? These companies will be at Yard Bar, looking for you: Swift’s Attic, W Austin Hotel, Wu Chow, Home Slice, Lenoir, Plaza Colombian, Rosedale Kitchen & Bar, Slab BBQ, Spec’s Wine and Spirits, Reunion 19, Salt & Time, Hillside Farmacy, El Chile Group, Quality Seafood Market, L’Oca d’Oro, Bar Peached, Bufalina Due, and Texas Keeper Cider. Tue., June 1, 10:30am-12:30pm Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. austinshiftmeal.com.www.austinchronicle.com