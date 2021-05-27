Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Austin Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN SHIFT MEAL: JOB FAIR Austin Shift Meal is hosting a job fair to help connect out-of-work restaurant and hospitality workers with restaurants and other employers with job openings. You're looking for a job in the industry? These companies will be at Yard Bar, looking for you: Swift’s Attic, W Austin Hotel, Wu Chow, Home Slice, Lenoir, Plaza Colombian, Rosedale Kitchen & Bar, Slab BBQ, Spec’s Wine and Spirits, Reunion 19, Salt & Time, Hillside Farmacy, El Chile Group, Quality Seafood Market, L’Oca d’Oro, Bar Peached, Bufalina Due, and Texas Keeper Cider. Tue., June 1, 10:30am-12:30pm Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. austinshiftmeal.com.

www.austinchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Browning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Truck#Food And Drink#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Hot Food#Dessert#Dog Food#Fair Austin Shift Meal#Swift S Attic#W Austin Hotel#Home Slice#Plaza Colombian#Rosedale Kitchen Bar#Slab Bbq#Spec S Wine And Spirits#Salt Time#Hillside Farmacy#El Chile Group#Central Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILcspdailynews.com

Groundbreakers: 2021’s Best in Food, Beverage

CHICAGO — The National Restaurant Association Show recently announced the 24 recipients of the 2021 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, which celebrate the year’s food and beverage products breaking new ground in taste, creativity and profit potential. “These 24 products showcase the innovation and creativity that our industry continues to...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Cereal, soft drinks among this week's top bargains

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains! In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).
Food & Drinkswideopeneats.com

Juneteenth Food And Drink Is Red For A Reason

You've probably seen it on your calendar or pop up as a reminder on your computer but never knew exactly what it meant. Coming up on June 19 is Juneteenth, an American holiday celebrated by Black Americans commemorating the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation which was read aloud by Union general Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln had formally freed the enslaved people. Because of how remote the state of Texas was and the low level of Union soldier troops, the People of Texas didn't hear about the end of slavery until news of Robert E. Lee's surrender on April 9, 1865, had reached the state almost a month later. Juneteenth food is full of symbolism.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Food & Drink Events/Offers in Houston This Month: June 2021

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in June 2021. This month sees the return of Latin Restaurant Weeks; the introduction of a limited-time, double-decker burger of the month; and a good ol’ fashioned crawfish boil on the patio.
Food & Drinksmisterms.com

Food & Drink Menu

2 pieces, served with Boom Boom sauce. Shrimp sauteed in a Siracha sauce served with kickin cocktail sauce. Butterflied hand breaded coconut shrimp served with sweet chili sauce. Stuffed Banana Peppers. $9.95. Banana peppers stuffed with 5 cheeses, Italian sausage in our blush sauce. Served with garlic toast. House Meatballs.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

The best summer cocktail you’ve ever had is merely a hotel away in Austin

When you think of mouthwatering cocktails, perhaps a sophisticated speakeasy comes to mind, or an underrated dive bar or a favorite restaurant. However, some of the best places to find a good craft cocktail are the Austin area’s finest hotels. Much thought and planning go into the beverage menus of the city’s distinctive lodges for travelers.
Restaurantsparadisecoast.com

Seventh South Craft Food + Drink

Our restaurant emphasizes seasonality, locality and hospitality. We provide a local and global sustainable seafood program, hand-cut steaks and house made pastas, all with a comfortable and recognizable quality to the flavor pairings. Our cocktail program consists of a mix of classic cocktails and house derived fresh drinks, with the same flare and detail established in our cuisine. We also have a tremendous emphasis on our wine list and local craft beer selections. Our focus is on the collaboration of kitchen and bar talent typically found on the East coast. We believe it's just what Naples needs, and we are thrilled to be a part of the fabric of the town.
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Austin’s Whole Foods roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Austin, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.
Austin, TXaustin.com

Best Margaritas in Austin

Congratulations to Chuy’s for winning the Austin Chronicle’s Best of Award 2021 for Best Margarita. Chuy’s bartenders come in extra early each morning to hand-squeeze limes so that your favorite Chuy’s margarita is made with only the freshest base. Why drink sugary, powdered mixes when you can have the real thing?
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Father's Day dining and more upcoming food news and events

Free pizza for Tigers Fans at Saucy Brew Works: A new brewery in Detroit is offering a free, small one-topping pizza to any Detroit Tigers fan who stops in and shows a ticket to any Tigers home game at Comerica Park. Saucy Brew Works, less than a half a mile from the stadium, has more than 20 beers on tap, plus pizza and other shareable food and a coffeehouse. 2671 John R, Detroit. saucybrewworks.com.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

Vegan fried chicken at Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken. Let's just say that when Herbivorous Butcher owners Aubry Walch and Kale Walch pledged to a create a vegan version of the fried chicken they were craving, the sister-brother duo certainly weren't overpromising and underdelivering. Their ingenious "chicken" strips capture so many...
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

225 will unveil a new food and drink experience—and this year’s Best of 225 winners—at a June 29 event

It’s been a while, Baton Rouge. That’s why we are so, so excited to announce our first in-person event since last March: The Best of 225 Experience. At the event, we’ll be unveiling this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners with the premiere of our July edition. But we’ll also be hosting a brand-new foodie experience complete with tastings from eight local restaurants.
Jefferson City, MOMexico Ledger

Food and Drink: There's more to island cooking than jerk spices

Chef Ronald Jackson doesn’t mind sharing his recipe for brown stew chicken. There’s chicken, of course, thyme, onions, ginger, some peppers and a number of other ingredients. “I can show you how I do it,” he explained. “But if you cook it, it will be different.”. Jackson owns Koolrunin Yardi’s,...
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

The Best Frozen Treats in Austin

It might be tough not to go overboard on chef Eric Silverstein’s menu of Asian fusion comfort food offerings (hello, mapo bolognese!), but save room for dessert at his Clarksville spot. That’s because he’s graced the city with unforgettable Korean bingsu, a style of shaved ice with over-the-top toppings, like matcha powder, black sesame paste, fresh fruit, and so much more. Dinner daily, 1315 W. Sixth St., (512) 297-8635 $$