Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

You've probably seen it on your calendar or pop up as a reminder on your computer but never knew exactly what it meant. Coming up on June 19 is Juneteenth, an American holiday celebrated by Black Americans commemorating the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation which was read aloud by Union general Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln had formally freed the enslaved people. Because of how remote the state of Texas was and the low level of Union soldier troops, the People of Texas didn't hear about the end of slavery until news of Robert E. Lee's surrender on April 9, 1865, had reached the state almost a month later. Juneteenth food is full of symbolism.