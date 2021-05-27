Cancel
Drone Footage Shows Swansea's Emerging Copr Bay District

By Built Environment
businessnewswales.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew drone footage and photos show even further progress for Swansea’s emerging Copr Bay phase one district. The video and photos give a latest bird’s eye view of attractions including Swansea Arena, the 1.1-acre coastal park and the landmark Copr Bay bridge. These new attractions will combine with new affordable...

businessnewswales.com
Politicsbusinessnewswales.com

Government Ministers ‘Deeply Impressed’ by Copr Bay Progress

Two UK Government Ministers have seen first-hand the significant progress being made on the emerging £135m Copr Bay phase one district in Swansea. Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, has given a tour to Robert Jenrick – Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – and Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales.
Lifestylecarvemag.com

Plans for £60 Million Manchester Surfing Complex Submitted to Trafford Council

Plans to make TraffordCity home to the North West’s first surfing lagoon have been submitted to Trafford Council by Belfast-based property developer, McKinney Group. The multi-million-pound plans would see the former container-base site transformed into a world-class surfing facility for Greater Manchester, within a well-designed and safe cove environment that is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
Public Safetycumbriacrack.com

Workington receives more than £300,000 in funding to tackle street crime

An area of Workington is to receive more than £300,000 in funding to tackle street crime. Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, received £311,358 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund following a successful bid. The fund is aimed to help reduce neighbourhood crime, increase safety of residents and...
Politicsreadingchronicle.co.uk

Reading Council failed in bid to buy Reading town centre police station

The council failed in its bid to buy Reading’s town centre police station, it has been revealed. A council report shows Thames Valley Police (TVP) rejected Reading Borough Council’s (RBC) latest bid for the Castle Street site in January 2021. The report, on plans to push forward with the regeneration...
Trafficcumbriacrack.com

New £4m railway bridge opens to Cumbrian motorists

A new railway bridge has reopened to motorists in Cumbria after a major upgrade at the Port of Workington. The £4m investment has seen Siddick bridge completely rebuilt to modern standards so it can take port traffic over the Cumbrian Coast Line railway. Yesterday vehicles were able to travel over...
Traffickentnews.online

Work Begins On New Gravesend Bus Interchange

Kent County Council have announced that work is due to begin on a new £2.5million bus interchange in Gravesend. The KCC has revealed its plans to improve the transport connections between rail, bus and bike and link-in with the Rathmore Road scheme. The improvements in Barrack Row and Garrick Street...
Industryukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Fresh approval tipped for mixed-use scheme on power station site

Fresh approval has been recommended for a major mixed-use development aiming to provide new residential and commercial uses on the site of a former Telford power station.Harworth Group is seeking outline approval to redevelop the site of Ironbridge Power Station, which the applicant purchased from Uniper UK in June 2018, following its closure in November 2015.The majority of the site is located within the administrative boundary of Shropshire Council. The remainder of the site, which comprises the existing site access from Buildwas Road, lies within the boundaries of Telford and Wrekin Council, which approved the proposals last month.Outline permission is now sought from Shropshire Council for the construction of up to 1,000 homes, including 950 for the open market and 50 for affordable housing, along with 70-unit retirement village and employment land comprising approximately 172,000 sq ft of commercial space.A local centre is proposed intended to provide retail uses.Additionally, the project aims to provide sports pitches, open space and a central village green, as well as a primary/nursery school.It is anticipated that the scheme will create approximately 622 jobs.
Public SafetyBBC

Network Rail warning after Horsham girl lay on track

A picture showing a girl lying on a rail track where trains pass at up to 85mph has prompted a safety appeal by Network Rail. The girl and a friend were caught on CCTV at a level crossing near Horsham, West Sussex. The track operator said that it had seen...
Politicskentlive.news

Canterbury market traders fearing for livelihoods over city centre revamp proposals

Canterbury market traders are fearing for their livelihoods as the council decides whether they can remain in the city following proposed renovations. Stall-holders on St. George’s Street in the city centre are facing uncertainty about the future of their trade after the council announced plans to revamp the area with new paving, seating, street lighting and trees.
Customer Servicelincolnshireworld.com

Zebra crossing plan for Ruskington

The feature is designed to serve Winchelsea Primary School. Calls have been made for such an addition for some time, with MP Dr caroline Johnson getting involved. A copy of the plan showing the lengths of road concerned can be inspected at www.licolnshire.gov.uk/trafficorders. Anyone who is unable to view the...
Cell Phonesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Girl caught on CCTV lying on railway tracks

A shocking picture showing a girl lying in the middle of a railway line where trains hurtle past at 85mph has been released as Network Rail appealed to children to keep away from the tracks. The teenager appears to be casually using her mobile phone while another girl stands next...
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)

Source: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545. 1. Title: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)2. Awarding Authority: Bristol City Council, The Mayor of Bristol, City Hall, Avon, Bristol, GB, BS1 5TR. Tel: 01173521181. Email: [email protected] (Jacqueline Miller)3. Contract type: Public works contract4. Description: The Awarding Authority has set out the objective of delivering 2000 new homes per year, of which 800 should be affordable, by 2020. The Affordable Housing Fund Policy, for Homes West Registered Providers (RPs), is one of a number of routes that will enable the Council to achieve this objective. It sets out how the Council will make available grants to RPs to deliver affordable homes for rent.5. CPV Code(s): 45000000, 45200000, 452100006. NUTS code(s): UKK, UKK1, UKK117. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: Region(s) of supply UNITED KINGDOM8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Opportunity Id: DN5485719. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. Expression of Interest End Date 30.6.2021 (12:00:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: Please log in or register at the following portal Web: advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545 to participate.12. Other information: Keywords Housing, Affordable Key dates Estimated contract dates Start date 28/02/2021 End date 01/04/2022TKR-202167-EX-1627312# funding opportunity.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Government issues updated Covid rules as Delta variant spreads

The Government has today updated the Covid guidance for people living in areas where the Delta variant of Covid - first seen in India - is spreading. New places have been added to the list as 'areas of concern'. A “strengthened package of support” will be provided for Greater Manchester...
Trafficledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire MP issues update on proposed new railway station

SOUTH Herefordshire's MP says the idea to reopen a railway station near the Welsh border is gaining momentum, and he wants to see it happen. Local councillors have been campaigning to reopen the railway station in Pontrilas, which was closed in 1958 after almost 100 years. They said demand was...