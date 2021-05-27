Report Estimates Workplace Conflict Costs Employers Nearly £30bn a Year

The work-from-home environment is producing tax complexities for companies and their human resources departments, according to a new report. The report, from Deloitte Tax and Worldwide ERC (Employee Relocation Council), examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected employee mobility. For the study, researchers surveyed a panel of 122 corporate human resources mobility professionals to learn more about their distributed workforce, asking about taxation, tracking, compliance, compensation, benefits and other matters. They found that slightly more than half (54.1%) of the survey respondents won’t permit their employees to work in locations in which the company is not already established for tax purposes to allow tax reporting and withholding. While 36% of the respondents said they would address the situation on a case-by-case basis and 9.9% will permit it, the organization’s corporate location strategy is ultimately a significant factor in their remote-work policy and approach.