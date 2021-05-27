Mumbles Sea Defences: Consultation Moves to Next Stage

Rula Homes, the newly established housing division of Rula Developments, has won planning consent from Wakefield Council to deliver 77 homes on a 5.76-acre site at City Fields, Wakefield East.The properties will be located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and the Calder Canal.Rula Homes says it has agreed to sell the completed scheme to WDH (Wakefield and District Housing), which will provide tenancies for affordable rent and shared ownership.The homes will be developed using £1,665,000 of funding from the Homes England Wave 2 programme.The development forms part of the wider council vision for the eastern relief road, which extends to around 375 acres with plans for over 2,500 new dwellings and commercial space.It will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom affordable homes. Construction is expected to start on site next month and local contractor Harris CM has been appointed to deliver the works.Rula Homes was recently established to provide built-to-rent and mixed tenure housing, primarily in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, the North West, North East and West Midlands.It collaborates with registered providers to deliver much needed affordable housing across the regions.Roy Mowbray recently joined Rula Homes as director, bringing considerable expertise in delivering all aspects of social and affordable housing working with Guinness and Waterloo Associations.Rula Homes intends to complete construction of the scheme by the end of 2022, with WDH expecting to launch a show home by the end of this year.