Mumbles Sea Defences: Consultation Moves to Next Stage

By Built Environment
businessnewswales.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwansea Council is launching the next phase in its consultation programme to upgrade sea defences to help protect Mumbles for the next century. The project is being managed by council highways and transportation personnel. Award-winning consultants, engineers and designers Amey Consulting – who have vast experience in coastal defence initiatives...

businessnewswales.com
