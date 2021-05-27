Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Logitech’s Most Versatile Keyboard Case, The Combo Touch Arrives For iPad Pro 2021

By Yna Z.
geekculture.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next generation of Apple products are here and they are certainly not to be missed especially with their aesthetic builds and high performance. As the new iPad Pro 2021 range boasts impressive features, an equally impressive case is a definite need for the added protection and functionality. Logitech has...

geekculture.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Shortcut Keys#Home Features#Smart Objects#Smart Connector#Oxford Grey#Istudio#Ipad Pro#Key Brightness Levels#Bluetooth Pairing#Integrated Trackpad#Impressive Features#Switch#Apple Products#Battery#Multiple Objects#One Tap Access#Corners#2nd Generation#Adjustment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Facebook
News Break
iPad
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Merino Wool Felt and Leather iPad Pro and iPad Air Sleeve: $79.99

We have a deal on the Hampshire iPad Pro (11″) and iPad Air (10.9″) sleeve. This sleeve is made from Merino Wool felt and leather, and it features a pocket and a loop for your Apple Pencil, too. It’s also designed to hold the Magic Keyboard with your iPad, and the front flap closes with a magnetic clasp. It’s $79.99 through our deal.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with several Apple products on sale. First up, we have the latest M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro that’s getting a $50 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB storage in Space Gray. And if you want more storage space while still saving some bucks, we recommend you take a look at the 1TB WiFi-only Space Gray model. It is currently selling for $1,286.04, which is $12.96 less than its regular $1,499 price tag.
ElectronicsCNET

How to pick the best keyboard case for the new 2021 iPad Pro

The 2021 iPad Pro has a new M1 processor, a new display (on the larger model) and optional 5G. But just like before, it doesn't come with a keyboard. Keyboard cases for the iPad Pro add a lot to the picture, especially with a trackpad. Cases that have both a keyboard and a trackpad really feel like they help the iPad transform into a laptop. Granted, the OS is different. But Apple's support for keyboard shortcuts and multitouch trackpad gestures work really well on iPadOS. Last year, I compared options. This year, I'm doing the same.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Procreate updated with better performance for M1 iPad Pro

Procreate, one of the most popular illustration apps available exclusively for iPhone and iPad, has now delivered full support for the new iPad Pro with Apple’s formidable M1 chip, enabling not only better performance, but also adding more layers. Loved by creative professionals, Procreate has everything you need to create...
YogaStuff.tv

Lenovo’s new Yoga Pad Pro 13 is a versatile tablet that won’t sit still

Long gone are the days when a tablet just being a tablet was enough. No, if you’re launching a tablet these days, you’d better make sure it’s a Swiss Army slab, like Lenovo’s Yoga Pad Pro 13. You’ll be prodding away at a 13in 16:10 LCD touchscreen display with a 2160x1350 resolution, 400 nits of brightness and support for both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, while a Snapdragon 870, 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 10,200mAh battery sit underneath. But it’s the extra features that make the Yoga Pad Pro interesting. Its handle-shaped kickstand of sorts can be used to either prop up the tablet at various angles, or hang it on a wall, while an HDMI-in on the side allows you to use the tablet as a portable second screen for your laptop or, as Lenovo suggests, an on-the-go Nintendo Switch monitor. The Yoga Pad Pro 13 is currently up for pre-order in China, but no word yet on whether it’s coming to the West.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You really should pay crazy money for an iPad Magic Keyboard

Is the iPad truly a laptop replacement? Well, it depends, and it depends on more than just the iPad itself. While the iPad Air and iPad Pro both offer excellent performance, on their own, they’re basically just big, beautiful displays. If you truly want to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, you’ll need some accessories. That’s where Apple’s Magic Keyboard comes in.
TechnologyThe Next Web

Zoom now supports the iPad Pro’s new Center Stage function

Video conferencing platform Zoom announced today that it’s bringing support for the Center Stage function that debuted in the new iPad Pros. Not excited? Then let’s rewind a bit. Center Stage is a feature that uses the new iPad Pro’s ultrawide camera to focus on you even when you move....
Technologypocketnow.com

iPadOS limiting apps from making the most out of iPad Pro’s hardware

With the latest-gen iPad Pro, Apple crammed the sleek machine with all the firepower it could lay its hands-on, which includes the blazing-fast M1 chip and up to 16 gigs of RAM. However, the biggest limiting factor is iPadOS – something many tech experts have pointed out in their reviews – as the operating system simply doesn’t offer features or an ecosystem that can fully push those powerful innards to its limits. The best example? Procreate – one of the most powerful and well-known digital illustration apps for the iPad.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Compared to the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, the 2021 model features an upgraded ‌M1‌ chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an Ultra Wide front-facing camera, a much improved mini-LED display that has much better contrast and blacker blacks, and a Thunderbolt port that improves connectivity with peripherals.
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets might be its best laptop-replacement devices yet...
TechnologyCult of Mac

Incredible closeups show off iPad Pro’s surprisingly great camera

Professional photog/developer Sebastiaan de With accidentally discovered that the rear-facing camera in the 2021 iPad Pro can focus on objects very close to the lens. This allows the tablet to capture close-up images not possible with an iPhone. Cult of Mac did a bit of experimenting and confirmed the results.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hurry! Amazon's first-ever new iPad Pro 2021 deals are back - but not for long

Amazon shocked us all by releasing the first-ever set of deals on the brand new iPad Pro 11 earlier this week - just a few days after launch. That flash sale quickly disappeared but we're happy to announce the $749 sales price is back again - just in time for the yearly Memorial Day sales. Will it stick around for the whole weekend? It's unlikely, so we'd recommend jumping on this one quick if you want to snag a nice little price cut on these awesome new tablets.