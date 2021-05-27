Cancel
Financial Reports

FRO - First Quarter 2021 Results

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:. Highlights. Net income of $28.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share...

www.streetinsider.com
OPEC
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reportserxnews.com

WEC Energy Group reports solid first-quarter results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $510.1 million, or $1.61 per share, for the first quarter of 2021 – up from $452.5 million, or $1.43 per share, for last year’s first quarter. Consolidated revenues totaled $2.7 billion, up $582.8 million from last year’s first quarter. “Our...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

BlackBerry (BB) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1

BB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2021) results. In the quarter, this Canada-based company aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT. Net Loss. On a GAAP basis, quarterly net loss was $62 million or loss...
Financial Reportsprogressivegrocer.com

Empire Co. Shares Quarterly and Fiscal Year Results

Canadian food conglomerate Empire Co. Lt., owner of the Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, IGA and other banners, has released its latest financial results. Sales for the fiscal year ending May 1 rose 6.3% to 28.3 billion in Canadian dollars, a gain attributed to the impact of COVID-19, market share gains in the food retailing segment and store expansions. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, dipped 1.3% for the quarter but are still significantly higher than comparable pre-pandemic numbers. Annual dividends per share jumped 15.3%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

FedEx Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):. Fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2020. As Reported. (GAAP) Adjusted. (non-GAAP) As Reported. (GAAP) Adjusted. (non-GAAP) Revenue. $22.6 billion. $22.6 billion. $17.4...
Financial Reportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Natco Pharma rating: expectation: lower than average result in the last quarter

Natco Pharma (Natco) missed its turnover / Ebitda 24% / 38% in Q4FY21, as the low flu season and the sustained pressure on national oncology revenues and operational deleveraging led to an Ebitda margin of 23%. The company is entering a period of strong growth given: (i) the short-term recovery of Covid molecules and the launch of everolimus in the United States; (ii) possibly two agrochem launches at T2FY22; and (iii) the launch of gRevlimid in March 2022 and possibly of gNexavar at T4FY22.
Financial ReportsBevNET.com

GURU Organic Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Montreal, Québec – GURU Organic Energy Corp., Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. “We are proud to have delivered another record quarter, with...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Equitable To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on July 28, 2021. Analyst Conference Call and Webcast: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday, July 29, 2021Equitable's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the second quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Accolade To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) , the company reinventing healthcare by helping people live their healthiest lives, today announced that it will release fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.
Financial Reportssharewise.com

Franklin Covey to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Financial Reportsgreenmarketreport.com

Fire & Flower Revenues Rise 90% In First Quarter

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: FFLWF) announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ending May 1, 2021 with revenue rising 90.7% to $44.1 million. However, Fire & Flower also delivered a net loss of $61.6 million versus last year’s $12.7 million for the same time period. The company blamed the net losses on a $54.1 million loss on the revaluation of derivative liabilities in the current quarter.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.00. 958,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared...
Financial Reportskiow.com

Winnebago Industries Announces 3rd Quarter Results

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today reported financial results for the Company’s third quarter of Fiscal 2021. Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 29, 2021, were $960.7 million, an increase of 138.7% compared to $402.5 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and a sequential increase of 14.4% over the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Gross profit was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6% compared to $32.0 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and an increase of 8.3% on a sequential basis, driven primarily by increased revenues as a result of the pandemic-driven shutdown of operations for a six week period in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin increased 970 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by operating leverage, pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, and favorable segment mix. Operating income was $102.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the third fiscal quarter of last year and increased 2.5% sequentially. Fiscal 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million compared to a net loss of $(12.4) million in the prior year fiscal quarter, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.05, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $(0.37) in the same period last year, and earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.16 for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $(0.26) in the same period last year, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.12 for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and $108.0 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter.