Africa

Mass exodus as new eruption of DR Congo volcano feared

By Heritier Baraka MUNYAMPFURA, Guerchom NDEBO, Patricio ARANA, Guerchom NDEBO, Guerchom Ndebo, Guerchom NDEBO, Moses Sawasawa, Glody MURHABAZI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
Tens of thousands fled Goma after Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday night, but many returned /AFP

Tens of thousands of people choked the route out of Goma Thursday, fleeing the eastern DR Congo city after the local governor warned that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano might erupt again.

Miles of traffic jams blocked the main road leaving Goma to the west, as cars, vans, and trucks packed with people tried to get to Sake in the mountainous Masisi region.

Goma, located on the shore of Lake Kivu, has been on edge since Africa's most active volcano erupted on Saturday, leaving 32 people dead.

The volcano's monitors have warned of a potentially catastrophic scenario -- a "limnic eruption" that could smother the area with suffocating carbon dioxide.

Satellite photo of the zone around the Nyiragongo volcano, showing lava flows towards the city of Goma /AFP

Experts at the summit of the volcano were carrying out a risk assessment, said the government.

Early in the morning, General Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu province, ordered the evacuation of part of the city of more than 600,000 -- among some two million in the greater urban area.

"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning," he said.

The authorities had arranged transport towards Sake, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of Goma, he added.

- Magma under the city -

The city streets were jammed with people walking or running, carrying mattresses, sports bags or a few meagre possessions in plastic bags, and holding on to frightened children.

"There are lots of aftershocks. A lot of people are going to die," said one local, Chadrack Bahati. "That's why they're telling us to get out of Goma."

Ten districts of Goma are under official orders to evacuate over the danger of a fresh eruption /AFP

Around him, clusters of men tried to grab onto moving vehicles that had slowed down.

Although tens of thousands fled Goma after Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday night, many subsequently returned.

But strong aftershocks have continued to rattle the city, causing some buildings to collapse and leaving residents fearful.

The volcano spewed out two rivers of molten rock during the eruption, one of which came to halt on the edge of Goma after obliterating villages in its wake.

The authorities barred lake traffic on Thursday /AFP

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said more than 4,500 homes were destroyed, affecting some 20,000 people.

Local volcanologists have recorded hundreds of aftershocks since Nyiragongo, which sits just a dozen kilometres (eight miles) from Goma, roared back to life.

Ndima said the latest data suggested the presence of magma -- molten, or semi-molten material -- under Goma itself and perhaps even Lake Kivu.

Any interaction between magma and the lake could produce "potentially dangerous gases at the surface", he warned.

- Disaster scenarios -

Volcanologists say a worst-case scenario would be an eruption beneath the floor of Lake Kivu.

That could force carbon dioxide dissolved in the lake's depths up to the surface, releasing invisible clouds of suffocating gas.

People are fleeing Goma on all forms of transport /AFP

A "limnic eruption" of this kind in 1986 killed more than 1,700 people and thousands of heads of cattle in Lake Nyos, in Cameroon.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said another disaster scenario was of magma igniting a pocket of methane gas under the lake.

And there was also the toxic risk from dust and ash disgorged into the air by the volcano, he added.

A team of experts sent early Thursday to the summit of the volcano were evaluating the various risks, he said.

- Road reopened -

The evacuation of 10 of Goma's 18 neighbourhoods is taking place along three main axes -- the highway to Sake, the Rwandan border, and the north eastern route towards Rutshuru, which lava damage shut down for 48 hours.

By the afternoon however, the governor began urging people away from Sake, which he said was saturated, and to head north instead. "There's good space, water, and hospitals," he said.

Some 20,000 people have been made homeless by the volcano /AFP

In Sake, some new arrivals were putting up makeshift shelters for the night, while others found refuge in churches and schools.

Muyaya said that the Rutshuru highway had been repaired and that the police and army were deployed in Goma to help with the evacuation.

But many of those heading out of Goma complained they had seen little evidence of such measures. They complained that within a few hours the price of petrol had trippled to over 5,000 Congolese francs ($3).

An AFP correspondent reported tens of thousands of people in vehicles of all kinds heading towards the Rwandan border.

People also massed at Goma's Lake Kivu port, hoping for a boat to Bukavu, to the south. But the authorities, probably fearing overcrowding and possible capsizing, barred lake traffic on Thursday.

A so-called strato-volcano nearly 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) high, Nyiragongo straddles the East African Rift tectonic divide.

Its last major eruption, in 2002, claimed around 100 lives.

The deadliest eruption on record killed more than 600 people in 1977.

AFP

AFP

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Volcano erupts in eastern Congo, thousands flee Goma

Lava from a volcanic eruptionreached the airport of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's main city of Gomaon Saturday, as thousands evacuated the city. Goma residents, recalling Mount Nyiragongo's last eruption in 2002, which killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless, grabbed mattresses and other belongings. As the red glow of...
AfricaPosted by
Daily Mail

People pause to take SELFIES in front of their burning homes as thousands flee deadly rivers of lava spewing from DR Congo volcano

Owners of homes that were caught up in a volcanic eruption paused to take selfies in front of their burning properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Residents of Goma posed in front of the wreckage as the lava came to a halt on the outskirts of the city on Sunday 23 May, sparing it from disaster after the night-time eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano.
Environmentnewsbrig.com

In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation. After being a professional journalist for 5 years and understanding the ups and downs of health care sector all over the world, Tori shifted her focus to the digital world. Today, she works as a contributor for News Brig with a knack for covering general and health news in the best possible format.
Environmentwmra.org

Congo's Mount Nyiragongo Volcano Erupts, Sending Lava For Miles But Sparing A City

Mount Nyiragongo in Congo erupted suddenly Saturday night, turning the sky a fiery red, sending lava spilling down its sides and threatening the major city of Goma. Overnight, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region reported during a reconnaissance flight that the lava didn't appear to be flowing toward Goma, a city of nearly 2 million on the edge of Lake Kivu. But still, thousands evacuated — many across the border into Rwanda — remembering the widespread devastation that the last eruption in 2002 caused, when reports of the death toll ranged into the hundreds and tens of thousands of homes were lost.
Lifestyledallassun.com

UPDATE | Tourists and gorillas 'safe' after Congo volcano eruption

A volcano has erupted in the Congo. Tourists and animals from a national park were, however, unharmed. The volcano erupted on Saturday. The Nyiragongo is one of the world's most active volcanoes. Tourists who were near the crater the Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic Congo erupted are safe, the...
EnvironmentWenatchee World

Congo's Goma hit by tremors after volcanic eruption, scores missing

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Repeated tremors shook the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving families still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that destroyed nearby villages, displaced thousands and killed at least 32 people. Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active and dangerous volcanoes,...
Environmentthetotalplug.com

Volcanic Eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo Leaves At Least 15 Dead, Thousands Displaced

Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, leading to 15 deaths and hundreds of children separated from their families, CNN reports. Nine people died in a car accident while fleeing, four people died while trying to escape prison, and two people died from burns, according to a statement on Sunday by government spokesman Patrick Muyaya.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Volcano erupts in the Congo spewing red fumes into the night sky and sending residents fleeing for their lives into neighbouring Rwanda

A volcano has erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spewing red fumes into the night sky and sending residents fleeing for their lives into neighbouring Rwanda. People frantically grabbed mattresses and other belongings and fled towards the frontier, while power was cut and phone lines were jam-packed in large parts of Goma.
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Over 400,000 people flee Goma after warnings of second volcano eruption

Approximately 400,000 people have fled the city of Goma and its surroundings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the threat of another volcanic eruption at Mount Nyiragongo looms, a provincial government spokesperson said Friday. Maj. Njike Kaiko Guillaume, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, said...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Thousands in Goma evacuated amid fears of further volcanic eruption

The threat of new volcanic eruptions from Mount  Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have triggered thousands of residents to flee from the eastern city of Goma, the UN humanitarian office said on Friday. Speaking at a UN news briefing in Geneva, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thousands of people evacuated in Congo due to Nyiragongo eruption

Thousands of people evacuated in the Democratic Republic of Congo by the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano. Many of the population from Congolese city of Goma they have had to leave their homes due to the proximity to the volcano and the presence of magma under the urban area. This massive displacement promoted by the country’s authorities is destined for the region of Malasi, a region very close to the border with Rwanda.