Never in JJ Davis’ life did he think he would travel to Alaska to help train some of the best high school women’s basketball players in the state. But that’s exactly what happened when D1 Nation – an organization that mentors youth academically, socially and develops a competitive youth basketball program – invited the NCCC women’s basketball coach in January to direct an elite camp. On June 6-11, the ninth-year Panthers coach had an all-expenses-paid plane trip to The Last Frontier State, about an 8-hour flight. The opportunity came because of Davis’ commitment to the Neosho way at NCCC, numerous satellite camps, Point Guard College, and USA Basketball.