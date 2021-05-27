Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Status in Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 13 days ago

Donovan Mitchell left Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies in Utah on Wednesday.

However, the All-Star shooting guard returned to the game shortly after.

The status of Mitchell can be seen below in a Tweet embedded from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz lost the first game to the Grizzlies over the weekend and are currently in the fourth quarter of Game 2, and the game can be watched on TNT on Wednesday.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.
