NBA Playoffs: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Status in Grizzlies Game
Donovan Mitchell left Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies in Utah on Wednesday.
However, the All-Star shooting guard returned to the game shortly after.
The status of Mitchell can be seen below in a Tweet embedded from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Jazz lost the first game to the Grizzlies over the weekend and are currently in the fourth quarter of Game 2, and the game can be watched on TNT on Wednesday.
