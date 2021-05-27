TV tonight: Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are still chaotic parents

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMartin Freeman and Daisy Haggard’s tale of harassed parents returns for a second season of chaotic shenanigans. With their two kids now 10 and 12 years old, Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) start this new series reckoning with their newfound independence and hoping that means more peace and quiet at home. Of course, it doesn’t. As Luke’s 13th birthday approaches, there’s a bout of teenage truancy, leading to an explosive response from Paul – and a difficult session in the therapist’s chair. Ammar Kalia.

MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Martin Freeman says some of the Black Panther 2 plot is "very odd"

Martin Freeman has revealed he knows the plot of Black Panther 2 – and hinted at what we can expect from the Marvel sequel. "I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago, I suppose," Freeman told James Corden. "He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character's beats in the film. He took me through the film, but incorporating my character's beats."
SuperHeroHype

Martin Freeman Shares His Reaction To Hearing Black Panther 2’s Story

Martin Freeman Shares His Reaction To Hearing Black Panther 2’s Story. After months of speculation, Marvel’s Black Panther sequel finally got a title and a new logline last week. But its synopsis still didn’t offer any clues as to how the studio is handling the character of T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s death. With production set to begin in just a few months, several cast members are starting to get appraised of the movie’s direction. And it certainly sounds like the studio is plotting bold moves for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Lesley Sharp stars in scandi-noir adaption, Before We Die

Channel 4 usually stands refreshingly aloof from the glut of crime dramas filling the schedules of the other TV channels, but then this is a British adaptation of a Swedish thriller shown on its foreign-language offshoot Walter Presents. Set in Bristol, Scott & Bailey’s Lesley Sharp plays DI Hannah Laing, a cop who we first meet helping to arrest her own son, Christian (The OA’s Patrick Gibson) for dealing drugs. Meant as a warning, Christian ends up doing jail time then, on his release, goes to work in a restaurant owned by some seriously dodgy Croatians. A strong support cast includes Vincent Regan and Toni Gojanovic from Succession.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

With allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior against men emerging on a seemingly weekly basis in the news, men’s actions both at home and in the workplace are coming under much-needed scrutiny. Amid this increased attention, TV viewers were perhaps shocked by the arrival of a show like Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” which places a man who is as good as 24 karat gold at the center of the narrative.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
TV ShowsThe Guardian

TV tonight: celebrate a decade of Robert Popper’s sitcom Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel. A decade on from its first appearance on our screens, Robert Popper’s sitcom about a suburban Jewish family has become a beloved sitcom staple – and one given extra poignance by the death of its star Paul Ritter in April. This documentary is packed with behind-the-scenes clips and outtakes that illustrate Ritter’s improvisatory genius, while the cast recount their favourite memories and famous fans such as Claudia Winkleman expound on its legacy. Ammar Kalia.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Chris van Tulleken asks What Are We Feeding Our Kids?

Is ultra-processed food causing obesity in children and could it even be addictive? Global obesity rates have risen tenfold in 50 years and 21 per cent of UK children are living with obesity as they leave primary school. Little or no research has been done on the effects of industrialised food and Chris van Tulleken takes it on himself to live for four weeks eating pizzas, chicken nuggets and the like – suffering from fatigue, piles and constant ungratified hunger. But it’s when the results of his self-experiment are scientifically analysed that the really shocking findings are made – including a change to the structure of his brain.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Martin Freeman’s Breeders Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX’s comedy series Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard has been renewed for a third season after wrapping Season 2 on May 17 (via Variety). Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2022. “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons,” said series showrunner and co-creator Simon Blackwell. “One more and...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Martin Freeman’s teenage obsessions: ‘I still think that rude-boy skinhead look is hard to beat’

The first music I latched on to was British punk – the Sex Pistols, the Clash and the Jam. I just loved the power, the rawness and the rudeness. You had to turn it down when your dad came in the room; your parents were supposed to hate it. Bob Marley and the Wailers and Linton Kwesi Johnson became a religion alongside the Catholicism I was taught in school. From 17, I was a little hip-hop head, mad on Jungle Brothers, Boogie Down Productions and Public Enemy. I was obsessed with politics in that way you are as a teenager – when you actually know nothing.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2’s Martin Freeman Shares Update After Reading The Sequel’s Script

There's a lot going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, as Phase Four of the MCU kicked off earlier this year with WandaVision. A number of new Disney+ series and major films are also in various stages of production as well. Even so, maybe the source of the most speculation has been Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Black Panther 2. This speculation, of course, stems from the untimely death of its lead, Chadwick Boseman, and his loss is still pretty raw for the actor's loved ones and fans. The loss of the star is crippling in so many ways, but the sequel seems to be moving along. Now, we have a new update from Martin Freeman, who has read the script for Wakanda Forever.
MoviesBBC America

Where to Look for Martin Freeman: From 'The Office' to 'Black Panther'

We love us some Martin Freeman, particularly because of his role in the hit series Sherlock as the level-headed Doctor Watson. We've also been enjoying him as a not-so-level-headed dad in the family comedy Breeders, which was recently announced to be getting a third season. With the third season predicted...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Daisy Haggard interview: ‘Breeders’

After over 40 television credits spanning the last 20 years, Daisy Haggard has finally picked up her first BAFTA Award nomination with “Breeders” from FX. Haggard is nominated in the Best Comedy Actress category for leading opposite Martin Freeman as “breeder” (parent) Ally Worsley. She recounts in her exclusive interview...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed return for round two of GCHQ comedy Intelligence

As sweetly nostalgic as it was to see the cast of Friends reunited, better still to see them thriving now, David Schwimmer’s peripatetic career since shedding Ross Geller alighting again in Nick Mohammed’s cheerfully silly (think Airplane! for an idea of the gag rate) espionage comedy. We left Schwimmer’s Jerry Bernstein, the NSA agent seconded to GCHQ in Cheltenham, narrowly avoiding being extradited back to the US to face treason charges thanks to the intervention of boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel). Now cyber terrorists have targeted Hinkley Point, and only Jerry among the incompetents staffing this version of GCHQ can save the day.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: Joey Essex on coping with his mum’s death

Although best known for his blindingly white teeth and bumbling persona on The Only Way Is Essex, Joey Essex strikes a far more personal note for this documentary – the latest in the BBC’s tranche of celebrities exploring mental health. Having recently turned 30, Essex revisits the tragedy of losing his mum at the age of 10 to suicide, and recruits the help of psychologist Stephen Blumenthal to confront his grief. The pair examine Essex’s anxiety, and look at ways to integrate his past into his current life. Ammar Kalia.
TV ShowsGrazia

All The Winners From Tonight's TV BAFTAs

Over the past year, most of us have relied on TV more than ever before. We might not have been able to go out and socialise, but all that extra time means we have been able to binge watch some of the sublime offerings which have been released over the past 12 months. And tonight's Virgin Media TV BAFTAs - hosted by Richard Ayoade - celebrated the best of the best. Winners included Michaela Coel's incredible I May Destroy You - Michaela also picked up best actress - Aimee Lou Wood winning for Best Female Performance in a Comedy, and Paul Mescal winning best actor for his role in Normal People.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Sitcom pilot Dinosaur takes on autism and dating

Mental health has been a growing subject for comedy in recent years and this promising pilot sitcom from Matilda Curtis (daughter, as it happens, of Cranford screenwriter Simon Curtis) and the producers of Fleabag centres on Nina, who is autistic. Played by Glaswegian stand-up Ashley Storrie, who has autism, it follows Nina’s attempts to find a date to take to her sister’s wedding. “Whatever you are, you’re not cut out for this world,” says her brother not unkindly. Nina finds happiness in dinosaurs and fan fiction, while her misadventures in the complex minefield of modern dating provide sharp observation allied with gentle laughs.