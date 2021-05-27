TV tonight: Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are still chaotic parents
Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard's tale of harassed parents returns for a second season of chaotic shenanigans. With their two kids now 10 and 12 years old, Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) start this new series reckoning with their newfound independence and hoping that means more peace and quiet at home. Of course, it doesn't. As Luke's 13th birthday approaches, there's a bout of teenage truancy, leading to an explosive response from Paul – and a difficult session in the therapist's chair. Ammar Kalia.