As the coronavirus pandemic goes into its second year, we really need a more definitive explanation to of how this medical emergency began. Although the Chinese government sometimes disputes this, the origins of the virus are generally believed to trace back to Wuhan, China in the late fall of 2019. There are basically two theories to explain how the disease got started. One possibility is that the disease originated in bats and was then transmitted to animals in a wet market in Wuhan that sold wild animals for meat and then moved to humans.