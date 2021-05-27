Cancel
Superman & Lois: Holding the Wrench Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Holding the Wrench", the upcoming eighth episode of Superman & Lois's first season which is set to air on Tuesday, June 1st. The episode follows a revelation-packed "Man of Steel" which saw the real story of the mysterious "Captain Luthor" (Wole Parks). He turns out to actually be John Henry Irons from another reality and whatever the events were that lead to the Superman of his world becoming a murderous threat are apparently repeating themselves on this Earth as well. The episode ended with John Henry in custody, but from the looks of photos for the upcoming episode, things will get tense and dangerous pretty quickly.

comicbook.com
