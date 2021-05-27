Cancel
NBA

Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

By Associated Press
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 13 days ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell, who was limited to 26 minutes, made five 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz.

Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-best 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help the Jazz knot the series.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for the Grizzlies.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News

Dillon Brooks
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
#Playoff Series#The Memphis Grizzlies
