Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell, who was limited to 26 minutes, made five 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz.

Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-best 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help the Jazz knot the series.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for the Grizzlies.